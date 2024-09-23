Princeton, NJ, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm. With successful global deployments across industries, including Life Sciences, Financial Services, Technology, Services, Manufacturing, CPG, Telecom, Energy, Oil, and Gas, this collaboration is set to revolutionize customer success in the life sciences sector by delivering enhanced, industry-specific CLM solutions.

Through this partnership, Malbek and ZS will leverage their combined expertise to provide life sciences organizations with advanced contract management capabilities tailored to the unique demands of the industry. The combination of Malbek’s CLM platform with ZS’s deep industry knowledge and strategic consulting services will empower life sciences companies to streamline their contract processes, ensure compliance, and accelerate time to market.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver the most advanced and industry-specific CLM solutions,” said Hemanth Puttaswamy, CEO of Malbek. “By collaborating with ZS, this partnership marks a pivotal step forward in our mission to deliver a robust horizontal platform with tailored, industry-specific CLM solutions, helping customers navigate complex regulatory environments, reduce risks, and ultimately achieve greater contract success.”

“ZS’s extensive experience in the life sciences sector, combined with Malbek’s CLM for life sciences solutions, will enable organizations to optimize contract management processes and enhance collaboration,” said Neelabh Saxena, Principal at ZS. “This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and customer success in the rapidly evolving life sciences industry.”