Old school shave. New school shaver. Today, MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, announces the launch of The Chairman™ Pro electric foil shaver and The Chairman™ Pro Package face shaving kit . Whether you want a smooth shave or perfectly chiseled stubble, The Chairman Pro’s unique interchangeable dual-head system, together with expertly formulated gel and serum, will help you maintain your preferred look easily and effortlessly every time.

“The Chairman Pro is an exciting launch for the brand because it reinforces our commitment to expanding and advancing our technology within the electric shaving category,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED. “This comes back to our promise to deliver a wide-ranging, high-performing product line equipped with the most innovative cutting technology, so that every man can achieve the look they want with the confidence that they’re using the right tool for the job.”

Men prone to shaving irritation…you’ve been heard! You need a shaver that offers exceptional results without compromising comfort. The Chairman Pro is gentle on skin, but tough on hair, helping to reduce common shaving irritations while delivering your desired look with fewer passes – even in those hard-to-reach areas.

The Chairman Pro features:

Two interchangeable blade heads with SkinSafe ® Technology *: the SkinSafe ® Four-Blade Foil shaves up to five days of growth, while the SkinSafe ® Stubble Trimmer keeps your scruff in line.

Two length-setting stubble trimmer combs to shape your facial hair with ease.

Waterproof ** capabilities with a detachable magnetic head for easy cleaning.

FlexAdjust Technology to help glide along the contours of your face and neck.

Precision trimmer edge and precision lock for sharp detailing, defining clean lines, and refining hard-to-reach areas.

LED spotlight to illuminate flat lying hairs so you never miss a spot.

Up to 75 minutes of runtime.

Five-minute quick charge option.

Travel lock and storage case for grooming on-the-go.

Alongside the foil shaver, MANSCAPED is rolling out a simple, but highly effective, three-step face shaving routine: The Chairman Pro Package. Prep, shave, soothe, and protect your skin with this essential kit.

The Chairman Pro Package includes:

The Chairman Pro foil face shaver.

Power Shave Gel – Clinically tested on sensitive skin, this lubricating, performance-based shaving gel helps prep your face for a close, clean, and comfortable shave.

Face Shave Soother – Relieve freshly shaved skin with this aftershave serum featuring soothing ingredients designed to calm redness and irritation.

The Chairman Pro and The Chairman Pro Package are currently available in the U.S. and Canada with further international availability to follow. Customers can purchase the products on Manscaped.com and Amazon.com for $159.99 and $169.99 USD and $219.99 and $234.99 CAD, respectively. Retail rollout will follow the online launches in the coming months.

