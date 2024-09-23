Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--
The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2024.
About Marsh McLennan
Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of $23 billion and more than 85,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.
CONTACT: Media Contact:
Erick Gustafson
Marsh McLennan
+1 202 263 7788
Erick.gustafson@mmc.comInvestor Contact:
Sarah DeWitt
Marsh McLennan
+1 212 345 6750
Sarah.dewitt@mmc.com
