Marsh McLennan Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.815 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2024.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of $23 billion and more than 85,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.

