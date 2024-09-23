Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Marsh McLennan to host third quarter earnings investor call on October 17

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), a global leader in risk, strategy and people, will announce third quarter financial results via news release on Thursday, October 17, 2024, before the market opens. The news release will be available on marshmclennan.com.

Following the news release, President and CEO John Doyle and CFO Mark McGivney will lead a teleconference with investors at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include a question-and-answer session.

The live audio webcast will be accessible on marshmclennan.com, and a replay will be available approximately two hours after the event. The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call.

About Marsh McLennan

Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC) is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of $23 billion and more than 85,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit marshmclennan.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919896194/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

Erick Gustafson

Marsh McLennan

+1 202 263 7788

erick.gustafson@mmc.comInvestor Contact:

Sarah DeWitt

Marsh McLennan

+1 212 345 6750

sarah.dewitt@mmc.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INSURANCE FINANCE

SOURCE: Marsh McLennan

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 10:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 10:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919896194/en

