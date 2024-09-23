DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in skin care and cosmetics, is proud to announce its expansion into Kyrgyzstan, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing international growth strategy. This exciting development underscores Mary Kay’s commitment to empowering women and providing innovative, high-quality skincare and beauty products across the globe.

Mary Kay’s expansion into Kyrgyzstan marks another step forward in the company’s mission to enrich women’s lives around the world, offering top-tier beauty products and unparalleled business opportunities. (Photo: Mary Kay Inc.)

The beauty and personal care market is experiencing robust growth internationally, with sales volume in these categories almost doubling over the past several years. The beauty market is expected to reach approximately $580 billion by 2027, growing by a projected 6 percent per year 1 while the direct selling market size is estimated to reach $286.7 billion by 2028 2. This phenomenal growth is due to more individuals turning to entrepreneurship and seeking flexible and rewarding business opportunities. Recognizing this upward trend, Mary Kay has strategically expanded into Kyrgyzstan to meet the increasing demand for premium beauty products and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“I’m confident our expansion into Kyrgyzstan will inspire countless women to discover the transformative power of Mary Kay’s award-winning products and strengthen our position as the #1 Direct Selling Brand of Skin Care and Color Cosmetics in the World 3,” said Tara Eustace, President of Mary Kay Europe Region. “Mary Kay Ash often said we’re doing far more than just selling cosmetics—we’re changing lives. This belief is at the heart of everything we do, and I am excited to witness the incredible impact we will have on the women of Kyrgyzstan.”

Mary Kay Kyrgyzstan’s operations will be managed from the Mary Kay Kazakhstan offices in Almaty, ensuring seamless integration and support for the new market. Konstantin Kulinitch, General Manager of Mary Kay Kazakhstan, shared his enthusiasm: “We are excited to extend our operations into Kyrgyzstan, where we see tremendous potential for growth. Our team in Almaty is committed to providing the best possible support to our Independent Beauty Consultants in Kyrgyzstan, helping them build successful businesses, and achieve their dreams.”

To celebrate this significant expansion, Mary Kay hosted a series of events in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, introducing consumers to the brand’s renowned skin care, color cosmetics, and fragrances. These events also highlighted the unique business opportunity that Mary Kay offers, empowering individuals to take control of their futures.

About Mary Kay

Then. Now. Always. One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. For 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter).