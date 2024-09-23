Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Sale

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LIVONIA, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) announced today the completion of the sale of Kichler Lighting to an affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management.

Headquartered in Solon, Ohio, Kichler Lighting is a provider of decorative residential and light commercial lighting products, ceiling fans and LED lighting systems across both consumer and professional distribution channels. Kingswood Capital Management, a private investment firm based in Los Angeles, California, is the owner of Progress Lighting, also a provider of residential and light commercial decorative lighting solutions.

“On behalf of Masco, we wish the Kichler Lighting, Kingswood Capital Management and Progress Lighting teams the best in this new venture,” said Keith Allman, President and CEO.

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr ® paint; Delta ® and Hansgrohe ® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Liberty ® branded decorative and functional hardware; and HotSpring ® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visitwww.masco.com.

