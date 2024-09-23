PITTSBURGH, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (the “Company”) today announced a proposed private offering of senior secured second lien notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). At or prior to the closing of the offering of the Notes, the Company intends to amend its senior credit facility to, among other things, permit the Notes to be secured by a second priority lien on substantially all of our and certain of our domestic subsidiaries’ assets, and the Company and certain of its domestic subsidiaries intend to enter into a second amended and restated pledge and security agreement pursuant to which the Company and such subsidiaries will grant to the secured parties under the senior credit facility a first priority lien on substantially all of the Company’s and such subsidiaries’ assets.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with borrowings under the Company’s senior credit facility, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.25% senior notes due December 1, 2025 (the “Existing 2025 Notes”) on or about October 25, 2024, and to pay accrued and unpaid interest on the Existing 2025 Notes to, but not including, the date of redemption, and to satisfy and discharge the indenture governing the Existing 2025 Notes.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A of the Securities Act and outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a confidential offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to, or an offer or solicitation to purchase, the Existing 2025 Notes or any other securities.

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties as discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not obligated to update these forward-looking statements even if the Company’s assessment of these risks and uncertainties changes.