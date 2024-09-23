Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

McChrystal Group, Intact Technology Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Federal Talent Management

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChrystal Group, a leading organizational advisory firm, and Intact Technology, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, are joining forces to transform federal HR talent management.

McChrystal Group, Associated Press

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McChrystal Group, a leading organizational advisory firm, and Intact Technology, a ServiceNow Elite Partner and U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, are joining forces to transform federal HR talent management.

This collaboration combines McChrystal Group’s Talent Management Framework with Intact’s proven expertise in the strategy and governance of the ServiceNow platform to create innovative, technology-enabled solutions that address federal recruiting and retention challenges. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are still more than 106,000 job openings in the federal workforce, while new hires to federal service are not keeping pace with separations.

Federal agencies are navigating a rapidly evolving and complex labor market, even as threats to U.S. prosperity and security mount. McChrystal Group’s framework leverages organizational mission and vision to attract, develop, and retain purpose-driven employees. By integrating these strategies with Intact's proven human capital solutions underpinned by ServiceNow, federal agencies can streamline processes, increase transparency, and enhance employee engagement.

“Federal agencies must modernize legacy talent management systems or potentially risk delivery of vital government services our Nation expects and deserves,” said Tom Seamands, one of the designers of McChrystal Group’s Talent Management Framework and former Chief of People for the U.S. Army. “Early adopters of emerging technologies will be best positioned for success, and our partnership with Intact Technology enables us to modernize the federal workforce, optimize team performance, and ensure mission success.”

The firms will focus on delivering solutions that address the specific needs of federal agencies, including navigating complex regulatory environments and optimizing HR operations through automation and data-driven decision-making. With a commitment to continuous innovation and adaptation, McChrystal Group and Intact Technology are poised to transform federal HR practices.

“This is about putting people first,” said Bahar Niakan, Intact Technology’s Managing Director of HR Modernization. “By leveraging technology to enhance every phase of the employee journey, we’re not just improving HR services delivery – we’re empowering federal employees to fulfill their agency’s mission with greater efficiency and satisfaction.”

For more information about the partnership and how it will benefit federal agencies, please visit www.mcchrystalgroup.com and www.intact-tech.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

###

About McChrystal Group McChrystal Group helps organizations navigate complex environments and optimize without compromising performance through leadership development, organizational alignment and talent management. Forged in combat and proven across industries, McChrystal Group uses its Team of Teams® framework to transform how people, processes, and technology work together.

About Intact Technology Intact Technology is a different kind of ServiceNow consultant.  Our business model cuts failure out of the equation by finding the fastest and simplest path to unlocking sustained digital evolution with guaranteed outcomes. As the ServiceNow U.S. Federal Partner of the Year, Intact is committed to redefining IT consulting by putting our customers first, ensuring success by doing the right thing, always, and delivering real, meaningful results.

Attachments

Donnie Brzuska McChrystal Group donnie.brzuska@mcchrystalgroup.com Lauren Gehrig Intact Technology lgehrig@intact-tech.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy