Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

McKesson Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date

AP News, Associated Press

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) will release its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917849016/en/

CONTACT: Rachel Rodriguez, 469-260-0556 (Investors)

Rachel.Rodriguez@McKesson.comMedia Relations

MediaRelations@McKesson.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MEDICAL SUPPLIES MEDICAL DEVICES HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: McKesson Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/23/2024 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240917849016/en

