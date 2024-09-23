MIAMI, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McQueen Labs Inc., doing business as MCQ Markets, today announced the launch of its Regulation CF (“Reg CF”) offering, opening the door for mainstream investors to participate in the luxury asset market, traditionally reserved for the elite. The company is seeking to raise up to $750,000 through the sale of shares in its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock.

By leveraging the concept of fractional ownership, MCQ Markets seeks to redefine how individuals access luxury assets, making these once-exclusive investments available to a broader audience. The platform will allow investors to own fractional shares of rare and valuable assets, such as iconic vehicles.

MCQ Markets has developed technology and systems to support the entire lifecycle of luxury asset investing, from global scouting and research to authenticity verification, acquisition, storage, and management. The platform is designed to provide investors with seamless access to premium assets, all through a user-friendly digital ecosystem.

“Our platform aims to allow everyday investors to build diverse, high-value portfolios with transparency and ease,” said Curt Hopkins, CEO of MCQ Markets. “As we enable investors to acquire fractional ownership in luxury goods, we believe they should also have the opportunity to own equity in our platform itself.”

The platform’s global network will increase the visibility of high-end assets, offering a world-class experience for investors of all backgrounds. MCQ Markets intends to curate the platform around the world while creating education opportunities to onboard new investors, making luxury asset investing more approachable for first-time collectors.

Reg CF Offering

To learn more or participate in the Reg CF offering, please visit: https://issuanceexpress.com/mcqueen-regcf/