New York, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to announce a new clinical research grant of $500,000 over three years, awarded to Sabrina Paganoni, MD, PhD, of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). This grant will support the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, a pioneering initiative designed to accelerate the development of effective treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

"We are incredibly grateful for Muscular Dystrophy Association’s generous support of the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial," said Sabrina Paganoni, MD, PhD, Co- Principal Investigator of the trial at MGH and Co-Director, MGH Neurological Clinical Research Institute (NCRI). “This funding will enable us to expedite the testing of promising therapies and move us closer to our ultimate goal of finding effective treatments for people living with ALS. Collaborations like this are essential to driving innovation and making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and their families."

The HEALEY ALS Platform Trial is a groundbreaking research effort aimed at testing multiple therapies simultaneously to find effective treatments for ALS, a devastating neurodegenerative disease with no known cure.

The Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at MGH is the coordinating center for the HEALEY ALS Platform Trial, led by Director of the center and Chair of the Department of Neurology, Merit Cudkowicz, MD, MSc. Dr. Cudkowicz serves as the principal investigator and sponsor of the trial.

“The support of MDA is instrumental in driving forward our quest for a cure” said Dr. Cudkowicz. “Together, we are making significant strides in the fight against ALS.”

This grant will bolster the trial's capacity to explore new biomarkers, enhance patient outreach and recruitment, and engage with the FDA to adapt the trial based on previous experience. The support from MDA will play a critical role in bringing hope to individuals and families affected by ALS.

"The MDA is deeply committed to advancing research that brings us closer to life-changing treatments and, ultimately, a cure for ALS," said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer at MDA. "Our continued funding of the Healey ALS Platform Trial is a significant step forward in our ongoing mission to support cutting-edge research, enhance patient care, and advocate for the ALS community."

MDA's legacy of fighting ALS dates back to the 1950s when Eleanor Gehrig, widow of baseball legend Lou Gehrig, became the MDA’s Campaign Chairman to help find a cure for the disease that claimed her husband's life. Since then, the organization has been at the forefront of funding research, with additional support for multidisciplinary care at MDA Care Center locations across the country, and through advocacy for people living with ALS. MDA has invested over $176 million for ALS research. MDA previously granted $500K to Dr. Paganoni for The Healey ALS Platform Trial at Massachusetts General Hospital (April 2021 through March 2024).