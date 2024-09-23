MDxHealth Announces Launch of Offering of Ordinary Shares

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM –September 25, 2024 ( GlobeNewswire ) – MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (“mdxhealth” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, announced the launch of a proposed offering of $40.0 million of ordinary shares of the Company without nominal value ("Ordinary Shares") in a registered public offering (the “Offering”). The Company also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 15% of the Ordinary Shares being offered, excluding any Ordinary Shares purchased directly from the Company in the Offering pursuant to any separate Securities Purchase Agreement. TD Cowen and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering, including the price per Ordinary Share and number of Ordinary Shares sold in the Offering.

The Ordinary Shares described above are being offered by mdxhealth pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification or publication of an offering prospectus under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities, if at all, will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933.

Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, and accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering, may be obtained from TD Securities (USA) LLC, 1 Vanderbilt Avenue, New York, NY 10017, by email at TD.ECM_Prospectus@tdsecurities.com or by telephone at (855) 495-9846 and William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

