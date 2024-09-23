SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely-adopted ESG technology for real estate, has expanded its leadership team to include several new members, including the promotion of Maureen Waters to the newly created role of President from her previous role of Chief Growth Officer. Other new leadership members include Sara Anzinger, SVP Capital Markets and ESGx, Vivek Ghosh, VP Product, Sara Maffey, SVP Managed Services, and Chris Zegal, SVP Marketing.
The new promotions and leadership team expansion coincide with achievement of a series of major milestones including the launch of Measurabl’s Next-Gen Real Estate Sustainability Platform, major global partnerships with London Stock Exchange Group, Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, and Susteco, a Bosch company focused on creating a comprehensive smart building ecosystem across Europe and globally, a series of marquee customer successes in Europe and North America, and brand update.
“Maureen, and each new leader at Measurabl, has demonstrated superior customer service, innovative spirit, and teamwork, particularly over this last year of growth,” said Matt Ellis, Measurabl Co-Founder and CEO. “I am privileged to work with each of them and to affirm their extraordinary contributions with these promotions. I believe they are leaders not just for Measurabl, but our industry.”
With over 25 years experience in real estate services and investments, technology, and venture capital markets, Waters’ career spans many facets of the industry. From Chief Strategy Officer at Cushman & Wakefield and Head of Real Estate at Bill Gates Investments to her role as President of Ten-X, and Partner at Metaprop. Her experiences on both the customer and services sides of the industry have enabled Waters to play a significant role in design and implementation of Measurabl’s strategic plan to ensure an operationally integrated, customer-centered growth formula. Her ability to understand and deliver on customer needs has been central to Measurabl’s ability to develop and deliver innovative solutions that exceed industry expectations.
Other, major Leadership Team promotions include:
“Measurabl has prioritized customer service, product innovation, and talent development within our three year plan. In just this first year, I feel we've made significant strides in every regard. I am excited and privileged to work with this exceptional leadership team to drive the transformation of Measurabl and pursue our mission of sustainable real estate.” - Maureen Waters, President
“As a long-standing customer and member of the company’s Customer Advisory Board, we are thrilled to see Measurabl accelerating the pace of innovation and progress toward achieving its strategic goals. With the latest platform release, Maureen’s guidance and the new leadership team, Measurabl continues to advance the state of the art for sustainability technology in Real Estate.” — Ben Myers, Senior Vice President, Sustainability, BXP
“When we scanned the market for best-in-class partners for our smart-building ecosystem, Measurabl clearly stood out for the sophistication of its next-generation ESG platform and quality of thought leadership on sustainability. I have been impressed by the rapid strides Measurabl has made over the past year with Maureen’s guidance and the new leadership team. We are thrilled to have Measurabl as a partner and anticipate much more to come as we expand together in Europe and beyond.” — Johanna Fuchs-Boenisch, Chief Executive Officer, Susteco
PRESS ENQUIRIES:
Olivia Guy Jenkins olivia@bloxspring.com
About Measurabl
Measurabl is the world's most widely adopted ESG data platform, empowering over 1,000 customers across 93 countries representing more than 18 billion square feet of real estate to measure, manage, report, and act on ESG. Measurabl helps real estate organizations leverage ESG data to drive superior asset value and lower cost of capital, resulting in more profitable real estate.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4e5d893-9abe-4c50-a3a8-eef3e34c12ce