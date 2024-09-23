LIVONIA, Mich., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering a vital solution for healthcare providers requiring more trained personnel and patients in need of qualified care, MedCerts today announced the launch of its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) eLearning program. The multi-week immersive course features generative and conversational AI, pioneered by MedCerts, establishing a new benchmark in healthcare training while addressing urgent staffing needs. MedCerts is known for its innovation in online career training in allied healthcare and information technology programs.

The healthcare sector faces a critical shortage of CNAs who provide essential care for patients at facilities including hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. This has led to severe staffing gaps, eroding patient care and placing a burden on overextended healthcare workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for nursing assistants is projected to grow 4% by 2033, with over 216,000 new CNAs needed annually due to retirements and career changes.

The CNA program comprises five weeks of virtual training and four weeks of hands-on clinical experience that will be provided by the clinical partner. The course is distinguished through its highly detailed and immersive hybrid approach. Key components include:

Advanced Clinical Skills Training: The MedCerts CNA program offers hands-on training with interactive 3D demonstrations, simulations, game-based modules, instructor-led videos and scenario-based learning that replicates real-life patient cases, providing a level of detail that sets it apart from traditional programs.

In-House AI Technology: MedCerts built its AI-powered program from the ground up, featuring simulated patient conversations and a competency gauge for “soft skills,” human traits that foster supportive “bedside manners” and quality of care. It assesses skills such as problem-solving, empathy and communication, which have been challenging to measure accurately.

Integrated Skill Development: The MedCerts program combines both soft and hard skills, allowing students to practice interacting with patients while performing tasks on screen.

CNA students can also enroll in add-on courses tailored to specific healthcare settings, such as geriatrics, mental health care and infection prevention.