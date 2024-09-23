BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Matter Communications, a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing, and creative services, is hosting “Amplifying Women's Health Solutions: Communication Strategies for Startups and Early-Stage Companies,” a free, live webinar on Wednesday, October 9.

What: Join us for a special webinar with Matter’s healthcare PR, crisis, and content marketing teams, including Matter Health VP Jessica Beote. Attendees will take away learnings for how to develop critical messaging strategies that will help executives and communication professionals elevate their solutions and services across key decision makers.

Special insights provided from Sandra Hodgson, Chief Communications Officer of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Alana Krafsur, Senior Brand and Culture Specialist of the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

When: Wednesday, October 9, 2024, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. EST.

Where: Sign up and tune in at Amplifying Women’s Health: Comms Strategies for Startups

Why: It’s been proven that investing in women’s health can reduce healthcare costs and increase economic productivity and participation, yet women continue to struggle with various barriers to care that are complex, deeply interconnected, and often rooted in sociocultural or political contexts. The challenges for mission-driven entrepreneurs trying to solve these experiences are just as difficult. Matter’s health tech startup and healthcare business expertise lends an “external insider’s” point of view to the unique challenges of building meaningful brand narratives and effectively communicating benefits to key stakeholder groups.

About Matter Communications

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.