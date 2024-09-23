Mediacom Communications Announces Key Corporate Management Promotions

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Mediacom Communications today announced the following promotions for key members of its corporate management team:

Glenn Goldsmith has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Programming. In this role, Goldsmith is principally involved in the company’s cable and broadcast network acquisition efforts which encompass the negotiation of programming and retransmission consent agreements for new and traditional media rights and strategic multiplatform initiatives. He originally joined Mediacom in 1998 as an intern in the Accounting Department. Goldsmith holds a BS in Accounting from Marist College. While working at Mediacom, he earned his MBA in Marketing and Management from State University of New York, New Paltz, and a MSJ degree in Copyright and Intellectual Property Law from Seton Hall University School of Law and holds certificates from both Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program and Columbia Business School Executive Education.

Joe Appio has been promoted to Group Vice President of Programming/Distribution. In this role, Appio is responsible for contract negotiations related to programming, in-home video devices, IP streaming, enhancing customer experiences, and creating products for new services. Prior to joining Mediacom in 2013, Appio was Chief Operating Officer and a partner of US Cable Group where he was responsible for managing its cable systems, including field operations, dispatch, commercial sales, programming, and regulatory affairs. He also served on the Board of Directors of the New Jersey Telecommunications Association as Officer and Treasurer and is a senior member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers. Appio holds a BS degree in Business from Nyack College and has accumulated several telecom certifications from New York University’s School of Professional Studies.

Kristi Salmon has been promoted to Group Vice President of Acquisition Marketing. In this position, Salmon oversees brand positioning, customer acquisition and retention campaigns, and new product launches for both business and residential marketing. She joined Mediacom in 2010 from World Wrestling Entertainment. Prior to WWE, she spent 4 years in various roles, including Promotions Manager at Seventeen Magazine. Salmon earned her BA in marketing from Fordham University and holds certificates from Harvard Business School’s Executive Management Program.

Camille Stevens has been promoted to Vice President, Accounts Payable. In this role, Stevens is responsible for overseeing all company invoice processing, contract and policy compliance, and associated reporting to senior management. She joined Mediacom in 2001 and has grown in various accounting roles at Mediacom. Stevens earned an AAS degree in Business Management and an AAS Degree in Massage Therapy, both from Orange County Community College. She also has a degree from the American Institute of Banking.

Danny Williams has been promoted to Group Vice President, Information Technology - Business Solutions. In this position, Williams is responsible for providing technological solutions to field technicians, supervisors, and field support teams as well as Mediacom’s OnMedia Division. He joined Mediacom in 2010 from Kaiser Permanente and has been promoted into various management roles over the course of his tenure. Williams holds a BS in Computer Science from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia.

About Mediacom Communications Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, and phone services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

