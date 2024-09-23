Mediacom Communications Promotes Jack Griffin to CFO

MEDIACOM PARK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Mediacom Communications today announced the promotion of Jack Griffin to Chief Financial Officer, effective October 15, 2024. Griffin succeeds Mark Stephan, who is retiring after 28 years of distinguished service to Mediacom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918442630/en/

Jack Griffin, Mediacom (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, Griffin will be responsible for all of Mediacom’s corporate finance functions, including accounting, banking relationships, debt financing, external reporting, internal audit, liability and cash management, investments, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. He joined Mediacom in 2007 and has risen rapidly through the ranks of the Finance Department. Griffin received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and MBA from SUNY Albany.

“Jack has been incredibly fortunate to have apprenticed with Mark, who joined Mediacom as my first employee in 1996 and truly stands out as one of the cable industry’s most enduring and successful CFOs,” said Rocco B. Commisso, Mediacom Founder, Chairman and CEO. “The investment grade rating that our company enjoys today is a lasting testament to the entire finance team and their collective efforts.”

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Mediacom family, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Mark for his 28 years of exemplary service,” continued Commisso. “His financial acumen and leadership have been instrumental in our company's success, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Stephan will remain with the company through October 15th to ensure a smooth transition and continue to serve on Mediacom’s Board of Directors.

About Mediacom Communications Mediacom Communications Corporation is the 5th largest cable operator in the United States and the leading gigabit broadband provider to smaller markets primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. Through its fiber-rich network, Mediacom offers high-speed data, video, phone, and mobile services to over 3 million households and businesses across 22 states. The company delivers scalable broadband solutions to commercial and public-sector customers of all sizes through Mediacom Business and sells advertising and production services under the OnMedia brand. More information about Mediacom is available at mediacomcable.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918442630/en/