NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Medidata, a Dassault Systèmes brand and leading provider of clinical trial solutions to the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of Medidata Patient Payments, a new solution that streamlines trial-related stipends and reimbursements for patients participating in clinical research. This offering automates the payment lifecycle and addresses the longstanding challenge of compensating participants for their time, effort, and study-related expenses, while solving for growing concerns around the financial toxicity of clinical trial encounters.

Medidata Patient Payments delivers an intuitive reimbursement experience for patients, allowing them to quickly submit requests for various expenses, including travel, meals, lodging, lost wages, childcare, and mileage. Leveraging the power of the Medidata Platform, stipends are automatically triggered by study activities, such as completing a diary or assessment, offering flexibility and convenience. This integrated approach provides a smooth process, supporting quick implementation and accommodating the preferences of both patients and study sites.

“Our Patient Payments solution is a direct reflection of the commitment and passion we have to deliver an extraordinary patient experience,” said Meghan Harrington, vice president, Clinical Trial Financial Management, Medidata. “Our partnerships with Medidata’s patient and site advisory boards, coupled with the incomparable data housed within our ecosystem, provides us with a unique opportunity to modernize the financial management experience for patients.”

Patient Payments, built on the widely adopted Medidata Platform, offers seamless access via myMedidata for patients and iMedidata accounts for sponsors and sites. Unlike standalone options, it is part of a comprehensive e-clinical suite, enabling robust integration and actionable insights throughout the study lifecycle.

To learn more, visit our website.

About Medidata

Medidata is powering smarter treatments and healthier people through digital solutions to support clinical trials. Celebrating 25 years of ground-breaking technological innovation across more than 34,000 trials and 10 million patients, Medidata offers industry-leading expertise, analytics-powered insights, and the largest patient-level historical clinical trial data set in the world. More than 1 million registered users across approximately 2,200 customers trust Medidata’s seamless, end-to-end platform to improve patient experiences, accelerate clinical breakthroughs, and bring therapies to market faster. A Dassault Systèmes brand (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA), Medidata is headquartered in New York City and has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group and IDC. Discover more at www.medidata.com and follow us @Medidata.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.