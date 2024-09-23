Planegg/Martinsried, September 25, 2024 – Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an oncology platform company focused on the research and development of T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the filing of a new patent application protecting MDG2021, a T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homologue (KRAS) G12D with human leukocyte antigen (HLA)-A*11, for the TCR-T therapy alone as well as in combination with the Company’s PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP) technology to the European Patent Office. MDG2021 marks the second candidate within the KRAS library targeting KRAS G12D (HLA-A*11) for which the Company announced lead selection in June 2024. The addition of MDG2021 to Company’s KRAS targeting TCR library significantly impacts the addressable patient population with the combination of KRAS G12V and KRAS G12D mutations comprising ~50% of all KRAS mutations in all tumors (pan-cancer), or even >70% in pancreatic adenocarcinoma. (Yang et al., J Clin Med 2023)

“We are pleased to announce the patent filing for MDG2021, our optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) TCR targeting KRAS G12D (HLA-A*11), alone and in combination with our PD1-41BB armoring and enhancement CSP,” said Selwyn Ho CEO at Medigene. “This filing reaffirms our commitment to broaden our intellectual property for TCRs targeting both neoantigens and cancer testis antigens that have potential utility in multiple TCR-guided treatment modalities including TCR-T therapies such as MDG2021, as well as TCR-guided T cell engager therapies (MDG3010) and TCR-natural killer cell therapies.”

Medigene continually extends and strengthens its patent portfolio with new technologies and expands existing patents into additional jurisdictions. The Company maintains 29 different patent families worldwide covering applications protecting Medigene’s 3S TCRs as well as its exclusive E2E Platform technologies.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell receptor (TCR)-guided therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform generates optimal 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) T cell receptors with unique and distinctive attributes that are utilized in multiple therapeutic modalities, such as T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies, TCR-guided T cell engager therapies and TCR-natural killer cell therapies for both its in-house product pipeline and partnering.

Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is a potential best-in-class, TCR-T therapy to treat multiple solid tumor indications. The End-to-End Platform technologies enable armoring and enhancing of these T cells to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) and ensure the T cell drug product composition maximizes safety, efficacy and durability of response. Medigene’s MDG1015 received IND approval in Q3 2024 and is filing for CTA in Q4 2024. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/