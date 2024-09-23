MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Menlo Security, the pioneer of Secure Enterprise Browsers, today announced its position as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing. Specifically, GigaOm recognized Menlo Security’s Secure Enterprise Browser, powered by the Menlo Secure Cloud Browser, as a Leader and Fast Mover in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the Radar chart. The Menlo Secure Cloud Browser delivers high-efficacy, AI-driven defenses and an easy-to-own solution for secure remote access and zero trust applications. Menlo provides comprehensive visibility into browser behavior and enforces SaaS governance and secure web gateway policy, too. With support for both public SaaS and private web applications, Menlo is easy for users and easy on administrators: the intuitive tile interface and policy-based access make it perfect for contractors, remote teams, and third-party users.

“Menlo’s secure browsing solution can deliver on a wide range of use cases, which include zero-hour phishing session hijacking protection, hybrid and remote access to internal web and native applications, and reducing the risk of IP and PII leakage with policy-driven DLP capabilities,” said Andrew Green, Security and Risk Analyst at GigaOm and author of the report. “Menlo’s solution can be deployed as an alternative to virtual desktop infrastructure products ... it has a good development pipeline, making it a Fast Mover.”

The GigaOm Radar Report evaluates 13 of the top Secure Enterprise Browsing solutions available across a range of criteria. The browser is the most commonly used application throughout the workforce and serves as a gateway to internal and external resources. This report serves as a resource for security and IT leaders to make informed decisions regarding available solutions to protect this critical business asset.

“Being named a Leader and Fast Mover in GigaOm’s Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing validates the benefits of Menlo Security’s trusted and proven approach. We continue to address enterprise and government needs, making it easy to manage leading browsers, protecting users and securing access to applications and data, transparent to the end user,” said Andrew Harding, Vice President of Security Strategy at Menlo Security. “The Menlo Secure Enterprise Browser solution protects millions of enterprise users globally and eliminates the browser attack surface – preventing malware and phishing attacks on any browser, and any device.”

To read the full GigaOm Radar Report for Secure Enterprise Browsing, click here.

Eliminate the risk of highly evasive threats with secure enterprise browsing:

Read the GigaOm Radar Report for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) where Menlo Security is the only enterprise browser company to be named a Leader.

Download the Global Cyber Gangs report to discover how nation-state threats are evolving to bypass traditional defenses and target your browser.

About Menlo Security

Menlo Security protects organizations from cyber threats that attack web browsers. Menlo Security’s patented Cloud-Browser Security Platform scales to provide comprehensive protection across enterprises of any size, without requiring endpoint software or impacting the end user-experience. Menlo Security is trusted by major global businesses, including Fortune 500 companies, eight of the ten largest global financial services institutions, and large governmental institutions. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners, Neuberger Berman, General Catalyst, American Express Ventures, Ericsson Ventures, HSBC, and JPMorgan Chase. Menlo Security is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For more information, please visit www.menlosecurity.com.