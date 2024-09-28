LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Merchfuel, the leader in custom apparel manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its latest apparel and accessories line, Threads by Merchfuel. This exciting addition to the Merchfuel Collection introduces premium cotton Tops, Bottoms, Outerwear and accessories that redefine quality and style in the industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924921318/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Threads by Merchfuel is designed to elevate the brand's offerings with an unmatched focus on quality and craftsmanship. Each piece in the collection is meticulously crafted from high-grade fabrics, symbolizing Merchfuel's unwavering commitment to excellence in every detail. From custom neck taping to a custom woven label, each garment offers a premium touch that stands out in the market.

Key Features of Threads by Merchfuel Include:

Custom Neck Taping – Enhances branding and fit.

Custom Main Woven Label – Provides a signature touch to each garment.

Custom Sewing-in Label Patch – Strengthens brand recognition.

Unlimited Print/Transfer Color Options – Fosters limitless creativity.

All these enhancements are included in the pricing, aligning with Merchfuel's mission to make high-quality apparel accessible for all. Best of all, samples are ready within three days out of our Los Angeles R&D facility, making it easier than ever to make custom spec samples at lightning speed to market.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about introducing our new cotton-based line to the global market," said Luis M. Orellana, Director of Merchandise at Merchfuel. "These aren’t just any off the rack apparel products. They are a testament to our dedication to quality and our innovative approach to fulfilling the apparel needs of our clients. With the launch of this collection, we are taking a giant leap forward in providing superior, stylish, and comfortable cotton apparel options."

The launch of the Threads by Merchfuel line is a strategic move to expand Merchfuel's global reach and offer customers a seamless and personalized experience. This development is poised to solidify Merchfuel's position as a leader in the custom apparel industry and set new standards for quality and customer satisfaction.

The new collection is now available to clients worldwide. For more information or to browse our products, visit www.Threadsbymerchfuel.com.

About Merchfuel

Merchfuel is a leading global private label apparel manufacturer specializing in on-trend Made To Order premium merchandise. We collaborate closely with Merchandise distributors, Marketing companies, Promotional product companies, Brand Managers, Apparel Licensees, and Decorators to create innovative products tailored for each customer's brand. Clients trust Merchfuel’s innovative approach, excellent customer service, and deep apparel expertise to deliver products worldwide successfully. Our core advantage lies in an End-to-End business model of apparel manufacturing that leverages extensive capabilities for greater control over product development and supply chain operations.