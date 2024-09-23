RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Merck Animal Health, known as MSD Animal Health outside of the United States and Canada, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA (NYSE:MRK), announced today the expansion of the newly USDA-approved NOBIVAC ® NXT vaccine platform to include a best in class solution to protect cats against one of the most common feline infectious diseases, feline leukemia virus (FeLV). The vaccine is expected to be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide this fall.

NOBIVAC NXT FeLV is the first and only feline leukemia virus vaccine built on Merck Animal Health’s RNA-particle technology platform and is designed to deliver optimized protection. The same technology was used for NOBIVAC NXT Rabies that launched in Canada in June 2024 and NOBIVAC NXT Canine Flu H3N2 that launched in the U.S. in June 2024.

“We are proud to extend our RNA-particle technology with a vaccine that protects against one of the most persistent threats to our feline patients,” said Ian Tarpey, vice president, research and development, Merck Animal Health. “Merck Animal Health and our NOBIVAC brand have a rich history in vaccine innovation, and we’re continuing to prove our dedication to ensuring there are safe and effective treatment options for veterinary professionals with the latest development of NOBIVAC NXT FeLV.”

NOBIVAC NXT FeLV is a nonadjuvanted, low volume 0.5 mL dose vaccine that harnesses the natural ability of the immune system to generate a robust response without compromising comfort or safety. The Nobivac NXT FeLV vaccine is labeled effective against persistent viremia and is indicated for the vaccination of cats 8 weeks of age or older against FeLV. According to the label and recommendations from the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the vaccine should be administered in 2 doses, 3- to 4-weeks apart. The product’s proven 2-year duration of immunity (DOI) follows the AAFP’s recommendations for extended duration protection.

Feline leukemia virus can spread in a multitude of ways – most often through mutual grooming, fighting behavior, and shared food, water, or litter trays – and poses serious health risks. Kittens or young cats, outdoor cats and cats who are frequently exposed to other cats are all at increased risk for FeLV. When a cat is infected with FeLV, initially they often show no symptoms. However, as FeLV persists in the cat, the virus can lead to cancer, severe blood disorders and other infections associated with a compromised immune system. The good news is routine vaccination can help protect from potential illness.

“Nearly 4% of cats in North America alone are affected by this disease, a notable percentage when there have been guidelines for prevention in place for decades, and especially since the virus can lead to life-threatening diseases,” said Meg Conlon, DVM, executive director, veterinary professional services, Merck Animal Health. That’s why education and awareness of the importance of vaccinating against this disease is so important.”

For more information on Feline Leukemia Virus and options for protection, visit www.merck-animal-health-usa.com/nobivac/nobivac-nxt-felv.

