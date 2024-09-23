First time TASS has been re-awarded to an incumbent

Five-year agreement, from 2024 through 2029

Supports Coast Guardsmen during their entire time of service

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metris Global (“Metris”), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business specializing in advanced human performance technology solutions for government agencies, announces it has been selected by the United States Coast Guard to provide Training and Analysis Support Services (TASS) to support its workforce and mission within the Department of Homeland Security.

The five-year contract, which runs from 2024 through 2029 and represents a value of more than $100 million, provides the U.S. Coast Guard with a broad array of the training, education and development programs required to meet the unique needs of its active duty, reserve, and civilian workforce. Metris Global was the incumbent going into the bidding process for the contract and has been providing TASS to the Coast Guard since 2016.

With the new agreement, Metris Global will continue to provide instructional design and development, training, and training analysis services across the USCG, from boat and aircraft operation to maritime law and emergency & disaster management. Metris’ services include performance analysis, instructional systems development (analysis, design, development, implementation and evaluation), training support services and training delivery.

“We believe this is the first time TASS has been re-awarded to an incumbent, which is something we’re both proud about and grateful for,” said Thomas Heckens, CEO of Metris Global. “Our partnership with the Coast Guard has produced outstanding results thus far in meeting the national security mission, and their decision to continue with Metris Global validates our experience and credibility. By awakening the extraordinary in human performance, Metris helps ensure our Coast Guard is prepared to execute the full range of its responsibilities and confront the threats of tomorrow.”

Metris Global will provide its support with hundreds of employees based in multiple locations across the United States. The Metris team is located in 47 different states and stands ready to continue meeting the USCG’s needs.