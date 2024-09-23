LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact single-room proton therapy systems, is redefining access to this advanced treatment, empowering healthcare systems to Re-Imagine cancer care. At the American Society for Radiation Oncology 66th Annual Meeting (ASTRO 2024), Mevion will highlight its latest advancements, including the transformative MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™*, designed to be installed in existing LINAC vaults, and the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®, the most compact proven gantry-based solution.

Two Decades of Transforming Cancer Care

Mevion celebrates 20 years of proton therapy innovation. As a pioneer in the field, Mevion developed the world's first compact proton therapy system and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment. Mevion has:

Expanded Access to Life-Saving Treatment: Mevion equips 50% of leading U.S. cancer centers, including 7 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with compact proton therapy systems, making this advanced technology accessible to more patients.

Set New Standards for Speed and Efficiency: Mevion leads the industry with the fastest installation times, completing projects in just 6 months. This efficiency extends to clinical operations, where Mevion customers have achieved the fastest ramp-up times and treated the most patients per room in a day.

Driven the Future of Compact Proton Therapy: Mevion's technology has earned the confidence of leading cancer centers, capturing 60% of the announced US market in the past 5 years.

Expanding Access with the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™

The MEVION S250-FIT System integrates into existing LINAC vaults, eliminating the need for costly new construction. This innovative approach dramatically reduces implementation barriers and makes proton therapy a viable option for more healthcare providers. The system offers:

Increased Access: Fits into conventional LINAC vaults, expanding the availability of proton therapy to facilities previously constrained by space or cost.

Human-Centered Approach: The integration of Leo Cancer Care's upright patient positioning system allows for a more natural posture during treatment, potentially reducing anxiety and enhancing the overall experience. 1, 2

Proven Flexibility: The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is highly adaptable, accommodating various facility configurations, including expanding existing vaults, adding new vaults to existing centers, and renovating existing LINAC vaults. This demonstrates Mevion's commitment to meeting the unique needs of every health system.

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®: A Proven Platform for Advanced Cancer Care

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System is a gantry-based solution with complete beam access, enabling precise treatment of a wide range of cancers, including CNS, H&N, lung, abdominal, pelvic, and pediatric cancers. This proven platform offers numerous advantages:

Unmatched Cost-Effectiveness: Operating costs comparable to a conventional LINAC, making proton therapy a financially viable option for more healthcare providers.

Rapid Deployment: Installation in just 6 months, allowing patients to access this advanced treatment sooner.

Superior Imaging: Features diagnostic-quality imaging capabilities that enable accurate tumor targeting and adaptive planning.

Smart Treatment Delivery: Includes an advanced robotic couch and automated sequential field delivery, which can reduce treatment time by more than 15%, translating to a more efficient workflow and a better patient experience.

Experience the Future of Proton Therapy at ASTRO 2024

Visit Mevion at Booth 1917 during ASTRO 2024 (September 29 to October 1, Washington, D.C.) and Re-Imagine cancer care with our innovative proton therapy solutions.

