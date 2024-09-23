LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--
Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact single-room proton therapy systems, is redefining access to this advanced treatment, empowering healthcare systems to Re-Imagine cancer care. At the American Society for Radiation Oncology 66th Annual Meeting (ASTRO 2024), Mevion will highlight its latest advancements, including the transformative MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™*, designed to be installed in existing LINAC vaults, and the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®, the most compact proven gantry-based solution.
Two Decades of Transforming Cancer Care
Mevion celebrates 20 years of proton therapy innovation. As a pioneer in the field, Mevion developed the world's first compact proton therapy system and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment. Mevion has:
Expanding Access with the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™
The MEVION S250-FIT System integrates into existing LINAC vaults, eliminating the need for costly new construction. This innovative approach dramatically reduces implementation barriers and makes proton therapy a viable option for more healthcare providers. The system offers:
The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®: A Proven Platform for Advanced Cancer Care
The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System is a gantry-based solution with complete beam access, enabling precise treatment of a wide range of cancers, including CNS, H&N, lung, abdominal, pelvic, and pediatric cancers. This proven platform offers numerous advantages:
Experience the Future of Proton Therapy at ASTRO 2024
Visit Mevion at Booth 1917 during ASTRO 2024 (September 29 to October 1, Washington, D.C.) and Re-Imagine cancer care with our innovative proton therapy solutions.
Connect with Mevion experts to:
*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.
About Mevion Medical Systems
Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world's most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.
