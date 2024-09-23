Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Mevion Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Showcases the Future of Proton Therapy at ASTRO 2024

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Mevion Medical Systems, the leading provider of compact single-room proton therapy systems, is redefining access to this advanced treatment, empowering healthcare systems to Re-Imagine cancer care. At the American Society for Radiation Oncology 66th Annual Meeting (ASTRO 2024), Mevion will highlight its latest advancements, including the transformative MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™*, designed to be installed in existing LINAC vaults, and the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®, the most compact proven gantry-based solution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925279796/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Two Decades of Transforming Cancer Care

Mevion celebrates 20 years of proton therapy innovation. As a pioneer in the field, Mevion developed the world's first compact proton therapy system and continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in cancer treatment. Mevion has:

  • Expanded Access to Life-Saving Treatment: Mevion equips 50% of leading U.S. cancer centers, including 7 NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with compact proton therapy systems, making this advanced technology accessible to more patients.
  • Set New Standards for Speed and Efficiency: Mevion leads the industry with the fastest installation times, completing projects in just 6 months. This efficiency extends to clinical operations, where Mevion customers have achieved the fastest ramp-up times and treated the most patients per room in a day.
  • Driven the Future of Compact Proton Therapy: Mevion's technology has earned the confidence of leading cancer centers, capturing 60% of the announced US market in the past 5 years.

Expanding Access with the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™

The MEVION S250-FIT System integrates into existing LINAC vaults, eliminating the need for costly new construction. This innovative approach dramatically reduces implementation barriers and makes proton therapy a viable option for more healthcare providers. The system offers:

  • Increased Access: Fits into conventional LINAC vaults, expanding the availability of proton therapy to facilities previously constrained by space or cost.
  • Human-Centered Approach: The integration of Leo Cancer Care's upright patient positioning system allows for a more natural posture during treatment, potentially reducing anxiety and enhancing the overall experience. 1, 2
  • Proven Flexibility: The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is highly adaptable, accommodating various facility configurations, including expanding existing vaults, adding new vaults to existing centers, and renovating existing LINAC vaults. This demonstrates Mevion's commitment to meeting the unique needs of every health system.

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®: A Proven Platform for Advanced Cancer Care

The MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System is a gantry-based solution with complete beam access, enabling precise treatment of a wide range of cancers, including CNS, H&N, lung, abdominal, pelvic, and pediatric cancers. This proven platform offers numerous advantages:

  • Unmatched Cost-Effectiveness: Operating costs comparable to a conventional LINAC, making proton therapy a financially viable option for more healthcare providers.
  • Rapid Deployment: Installation in just 6 months, allowing patients to access this advanced treatment sooner.
  • Superior Imaging: Features diagnostic-quality imaging capabilities that enable accurate tumor targeting and adaptive planning.
  • Smart Treatment Delivery: Includes an advanced robotic couch and automated sequential field delivery, which can reduce treatment time by more than 15%, translating to a more efficient workflow and a better patient experience.

Experience the Future of Proton Therapy at ASTRO 2024

Visit Mevion at Booth 1917 during ASTRO 2024 (September 29 to October 1, Washington, D.C.) and Re-Imagine cancer care with our innovative proton therapy solutions.

Connect with Mevion experts to:

  • Discover the transformative MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ and how it can expand access to proton therapy.
  • Explore the clinical advantages of the MEVION S250i Proton Therapy System®, including its superior imaging, precise targeting, and efficient treatment delivery.
  • Re-Imagine the possibilities of proton therapy in your facility and learn how Mevion can help you bring its benefits to your patients.

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System is not yet available for clinical use.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world's most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

1 “Upright patient positioning for pelvic radiotherapy treatments”, Technical Innovations & Patient Support in Radiation Oncology 24 (2022) 124–130

2 “Upright patient positioning for gantry-free breast radiotherapy: feasibility tests using a robotic chair and specialised bras”, Front. Oncol. 13:1250678.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925279796/en/

CONTACT: Jacqueline Abner-Pongratz

Jacqueline.Pongratz@mevion.com

KEYWORD: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH ONCOLOGY HEALTH HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Mevion Medical Systems

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/25/2024 06:59 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925279796/en

