Artists Rendering

BROOKINGS, S.D., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miami HEAT have partnered with Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota, to engineer, manufacture and install the first-ever Flame Ball centerhung at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The logo-shaped LED sculpture is a part of 61 LED displays delivering more than 11,000 square feet of digital canvas to the live event experience in 2024. The system is a 585% increase from the previous displays and features 72 million pixels powered by Daktronics Show Control.

“Our new scoreboard is a marvel of modern technology bringing a significant increase in both the size and number of screens visible to HEAT fans,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “The flame ball itself is an impressive piece of visual art that is going to revolutionize many aspects of our in-arena experience for fans and partners alike. Our friends at Daktronics have outdone themselves and we’re forever grateful to them for helping us bring this unique project to life.”

Flame Ball and Centerhung Display Details The entire centerhung features 55 million pixels and 7,440 square feed of digital canvas. That is 1.5 times the square footage of a basketball court and would take 697 60-inch televisions to cover the entire centerhung.

The Flame Ball features 2,525 square feet of LED canvas at 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing to bring the Miami HEAT’s 3D logo sculpture to life in the middle of the centerhung configuration.

“Building first-of-its-kind creations using LED technology is something that drives our company forward and excites our employees,” said Daktronics President and CEO Reece Kurtenbach. “Bringing this iconic sculpture to life for the Miami HEAT, Kaseya Center and their audiences is a great engineering feat that we are proud to have accomplished.”

The Flame Ball is at the center of the system that hangs above the court inside the arena. Four centerhung video displays face each direction of the arena, each measuring 19.5 feet high by 29.5 feet wide and featuring 2.5-millimeter pixel spacings. Two upper rings circle the configuration above the main video displays. Each ring measures 4 feet high by 213 feet in circumference and features 3.9-millimeter pixel spacing.

On the underbelly of the centerhung, four displays measure 10 feet high by 21 feet wide and feature 2.5-millimeter pixel spacing. These displays are angled toward the edges of the court to appeal to those sitting closer to the action.

The Flame Ball, ring displays, and main video and underbelly displays are on three separate hoists to raise and lower the configuration as needed to accommodate the multiple events hosted by the Kaseya Center.

Additional Displays Installed in 2023, four corner displays supplement the new centerhung system. Each measures 17 feet high by 44 feet wide and features 5.9-millimeter pixel spacing.