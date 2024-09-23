Michelli Expands Presence in Southeast and Texas

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Michelli Weighing & Measurement (“Michelli” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce it has recapitalized Perry Scale Company (“Perry Scale”) and Southern Industrial Scales (“Scale South”). These two acquisitions further strengthen Michelli’s position in the industry and expand service operations in both new and existing geographies.

Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Perry Scale is a provider of industrial weighing and calibration distribution and services. The company specializes in distributing and servicing a wide variety of industrial scales from small balances to truck and railroad scales. This partnership will facilitate an increase in service density for Michelli’s existing Houston operations.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, Scale South is a provider of industrial equipment and weighing services to a broad range of industries, including manufacturing, aggregates, and transportation. The business has grown to include three locations across Georgia and South Carolina. In conjunction with the Scale South acquisition, Michelli will be opening a new lab in Savannah, Georgia. This strategic acquisition aligns with the Company’s growth strategy of increasing its footprint to become a national provider and growing its precision measurement device capabilities.

Michelli is a leading test and measurement business providing calibration, maintenance, inspection, and installation services and products for industrial weighing equipment, precision measurement devices, and calibration equipment. Since its founding in 1947, the business has grown to include operations in 37 service areas across 15 states throughout the Southeast, Texas, and the West Coast. Perry Scale and Scale South represent the second and third acquisitions by Michelli since partnering with Summit Park in 2023.

Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli, said, “Michelli is excited to partner with the Perry Scale and Scale South teams. Both businesses’ dedication to top quality service, professionalism, and integrity reflects our own core values, and we look forward to carrying on the strong reputation each has established for themselves in our industry.”

Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, added, “Both Perry Scale and Scale South have built strong base businesses, and present significant opportunity to drive growth in Michelli’s core markets and expand into new markets in Georgia and the Carolinas. These additions enable us to continue to serve our expanding, nationwide customer base with exceptional service, and we are energized to get to work with their teams.”

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on investing in lower middle market businesses. The firm strives to be the partner of choice for business owners who seek a partner to assist them in building companies of extraordinary value. We invest across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth. Since its founding, Summit Park has made over 45 investments in the lower middle market totaling more than $2 billion in total enterprise value. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

About Michelli