BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, which ended August 29, 2024.

Fiscal Q4 2024 highlights

Revenue of $7.75 billion versus $6.81 billion for the prior quarter and $4.01 billion for the same period last year

GAAP net income of $887 million, or $0.79 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $1.34 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $3.41 billion versus $2.48 billion for the prior quarter and $249 million for the same period last year

Fiscal 2024 highlights

Revenue of $25.11 billion versus $15.54 billion for the prior year

GAAP net income of $778 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income of $1.47 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share

Operating cash flow of $8.51 billion versus $1.56 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered 93% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal Q4, as robust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products and our industry-leading high bandwidth memory. Our NAND revenue record was led by data center SSD sales, which exceeded $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron's history. We forecast record revenue in fiscal Q1 and a substantial revenue record with significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FQ4-24 FQ3-24 FQ4-23 FQ4-24 FQ3-24 FQ4-23 Revenue $ 7,750 $ 6,811 $ 4,010 $ 7,750 $ 6,811 $ 4,010 Gross margin 2,737 1,832 (435 ) 2,826 1,917 (366 ) percent of revenue 35.3 % 26.9 % (10.8 %) 36.5 % 28.1 % (9.1 %) Operating expenses 1,215 1,113 1,037 1,081 976 842 Operating income (loss) 1,522 719 (1,472 ) 1,745 941 (1,208 ) percent of revenue 19.6 % 10.6 % (36.7 %) 22.5 % 13.8 % (30.1 %) Net income (loss) 887 332 (1,430 ) 1,342 702 (1,177 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.79 0.30 (1.31 ) 1.18 0.62 (1.07 )

Annual Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2) FY-24 FY-23 FY-24 FY-23 Revenue $ 25,111 $ 15,540 $ 25,111 $ 15,540 Gross margin 5,613 (1,416 ) 5,943 (1,196 ) percent of revenue 22.4 % (9.1 %) 23.7 % (7.7 %) Operating expenses 4,309 4,329 4,008 3,623 Operating income (loss) 1,304 (5,745 ) 1,935 (4,819 ) percent of revenue 5.2 % (37.0 %) 7.7 % (31.0 %) Net income (loss) 778 (5,833 ) 1,472 (4,862 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share 0.70 (5.34 ) 1.30 (4.45 )

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.12 billion for the full year of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $323 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $386 million for the full year of 2024. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.16 billion. On September 25, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

FQ1-25 GAAP(1) Outlook Non-GAAP(2) Outlook Revenue $8.70 billion ± $200 million $8.70 billion ± $200 million Gross margin 38.5% ± 1.0% 39.5% ± 1.0% Operating expenses $1.211 billion ± $15 million $1.085 billion ± $15 million Diluted earnings per share $1.54 ± $0.08 $1.74 ± $0.08

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

