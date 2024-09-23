Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2024

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, which ended August 29, 2024.

Micron Technology, Inc., Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, which ended August 29, 2024.

Fiscal Q4 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $7.75 billion versus $6.81 billion for the prior quarter and $4.01 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $887 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.34 billion, or $1.18 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.41 billion versus $2.48 billion for the prior quarter and $249 million for the same period last year

Fiscal 2024 highlights

  • Revenue of $25.11 billion versus $15.54 billion for the prior year
  • GAAP net income of $778 million, or $0.70 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.47 billion, or $1.30 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $8.51 billion versus $1.56 billion for the prior year

“Micron delivered 93% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal Q4, as robust AI demand drove a strong ramp of our data center DRAM products and our industry-leading high bandwidth memory. Our NAND revenue record was led by data center SSD sales, which exceeded $1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time,” said Micron Technology President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. “We are entering fiscal 2025 with the best competitive positioning in Micron's history. We forecast record revenue in fiscal Q1 and a substantial revenue record with significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1)Non-GAAP(2)
FQ4-24FQ3-24FQ4-23FQ4-24FQ3-24FQ4-23
Revenue$7,750$6,811$4,010$7,750$6,811$4,010
Gross margin2,7371,832(435)2,8261,917(366)
percent of revenue35.3%26.9%(10.8%)36.5%28.1%(9.1%)
Operating expenses1,2151,1131,0371,081976842
Operating income (loss)1,522719(1,472)1,745941(1,208)
percent of revenue19.6%10.6%(36.7%)22.5%13.8%(30.1%)
Net income (loss)887332(1,430)1,342702(1,177)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share0.790.30(1.31)1.180.62(1.07)
Annual Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP(1)Non-GAAP(2)
FY-24FY-23FY-24FY-23
Revenue$25,111$15,540$25,111$15,540
Gross margin5,613(1,416)5,943(1,196)
percent of revenue22.4%(9.1%)23.7%(7.7%)
Operating expenses4,3094,3294,0083,623
Operating income (loss)1,304(5,745)1,935(4,819)
percent of revenue5.2%(37.0%)7.7%(31.0%)
Net income (loss)778(5,833)1,472(4,862)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share0.70(5.34)1.30(4.45)

Investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $8.12 billion for the full year of 2024, which resulted in adjusted free cash flows(2) of $323 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $386 million for the full year of 2024. Micron ended the year with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.16 billion. On September 25, 2024, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2024.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the first quarter of 2025:

FQ1-25GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
Revenue$8.70 billion ± $200 million$8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin38.5% ± 1.0%39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.211 billion ± $15 million$1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share$1.54 ± $0.08$1.74 ± $0.08

Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its fourth quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its first quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

© 2024 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1)GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)
4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
August 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 29, 2024 August 31, 2023
Revenue$7,750$6,811$4,010$25,111$15,540
Cost of goods sold5,0134,9794,44519,49816,956
Gross margin2,7371,832(435)5,613(1,416)
Research and development9038507193,4303,114
Selling, general, and administrative2952912191,129920
Restructure and asset impairments141171
Other operating (income) expense, net16(28)95(251)124
Operating income (loss)1,522719(1,472)1,304(5,745)
Interest income131136134529468
Interest expense(136)(150)(129)(562)(388)
Other non-operating income (expense), net(7)109(31)7
1,510715(1,458)1,240(5,658)
Income tax (provision) benefit(623)(377)24(451)(177)
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees(6)4(11)2
Net income (loss)$887$332$(1,430)$778$(5,833)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic$0.80$0.30$(1.31)$0.70$(5.34)
Diluted0.790.30(1.31)0.70(5.34)
Number of shares used in per share calculations
Basic1,1081,1071,0951,1051,093
Diluted1,1251,1231,0951,1181,093
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)
As of August 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 August 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and equivalents$7,041$7,594$8,577
Short-term investments1,0657851,017
Receivables6,6155,1312,443
Inventories8,8758,5128,387
Other current assets7761,297820
Total current assets24,37223,31921,244
Long-term marketable investments1,046775844
Property, plant, and equipment39,74937,92637,928
Operating lease right-of-use assets645660666
Intangible assets416413404
Deferred tax assets520597756
Goodwill1,1501,1501,150
Other noncurrent assets1,5181,4151,262
Total assets$69,416$66,255$64,254
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,299$5,145$3,958
Current debt431398278
Other current liabilities1,5181,297529
Total current liabilities9,2486,8404,765
Long-term debt12,96612,86013,052
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities610609603
Noncurrent unearned government incentives550672727
Other noncurrent liabilities9111,049987
Total liabilities24,28522,03020,134
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders’ equity
Common stock125125124
Additional capital12,11511,79411,036
Retained earnings40,87740,16940,824
Treasury stock(7,852)(7,552)(7,552)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)(134)(311)(312)
Total equity45,13144,22544,120
    Total liabilities and equity$69,416$66,255$64,254
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)
For the year ended August 29, 2024 August 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)$778$(5,833)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets7,7807,756
Stock-based compensation833596
Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value1,831
Goodwill impairment101
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables(3,581)2,763
Inventories(488)(3,555)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses1,915(1,302)
Other current liabilities989(817)
Other28119
Net cash provided by operating activities8,5071,559
Cash flows from investing activities
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment(8,386)(7,676)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities(1,999)(723)
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities1,7941,591
Proceeds from government incentives315710
Other(33)(93)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities(8,309)(6,191)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments of debt(1,897)(761)
Payments of dividends to shareholders(513)(504)
Repurchases of common stock - repurchase program(300)(425)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts(149)(138)
Proceeds from issuance of debt9996,716
Other1895
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities(1,842)4,983
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash40(34)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash(1,604)317
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period8,6568,339
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$7,052$8,656
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. NOTES (Unaudited)
Inventories In 2023, we recorded charges of $1.83 billion to cost of goods sold to write down the carrying value of work in process and finished goods inventories to their estimated net realizable values (“NRV”). The impact of inventory NRV write-downs for each period reflects (1) inventory write-downs in that period, offset by (2) lower costs in that period on the sale of inventory written down in prior periods. The impacts of inventory NRV write-downs are summarized below:
4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
August 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 29, 2024 August 31, 2023
Provision to write down inventory to NRV$$$$$(1,831)
Lower costs from sale of inventory written down in prior periods563987844
$$$563$987$(987)
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In millions, except per share amounts)
4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
August 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 29, 2024 August 31, 2023
GAAP gross margin$2,737$1,832$(435)$5,613$(1,416)
Stock-based compensation858064312201
Other4551819
Non-GAAP gross margin$2,826$1,917$(366)$5,943$(1,196)
GAAP operating expenses$1,215$1,113$1,037$4,309$4,329
Stock-based compensation(128)(137)(87)(509)(363)
Restructure and asset impairments(1)(4)(1)(171)
Patent cross-license agreement gain200
Goodwill impairment(101)(101)
Litigation settlement(68)
Other(5)(3)9(3)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$1,081$976$842$4,008$3,623
GAAP operating income (loss)$1,522$719$(1,472)$1,304$(5,745)
Stock-based compensation213217151821564
Restructure and asset impairments141171
Patent cross-license agreement gain(200)
Goodwill impairment101101
Litigation settlement68
Other958922
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)$1,745$941$(1,208)$1,935$(4,819)
GAAP net income (loss)$887$332$(1,430)$778$(5,833)
Stock-based compensation213217151821564
Restructure and asset impairments141171
Patent cross-license agreement gain(200)
Goodwill impairment101101
Litigation settlement68
Other53732
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments236150(10)7235
Non-GAAP net income (loss)$1,342$702$(1,177)$1,472$(4,862)
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted1,1251,1231,0951,1181,093
Adjustment for stock-based compensation121316
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted1,1371,1361,0951,1341,093
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$0.79$0.30$(1.31)$0.70$(5.34)
Effects of the above adjustments0.390.320.240.600.89
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share$1.18$0.62$(1.07)$1.30$(4.45)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
4th Qtr.3rd Qtr.4th Qtr.Year Ended
August 29, 2024 May 30, 2024 August 31, 2023 August 29, 2024 August 31, 2023
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$3,405$2,482$249$8,507$1,559
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment(3,120)(2,086)(1,461)(8,386)(7,676)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts(22)(45)(26)(149)(138)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment1241189992
Proceeds from government incentives4833462315710
Investments in capital expenditures, net(3,082)(2,057)(1,007)(8,121)(7,012)
Adjusted free cash flow$323$425$(758)$386$(5,453)

The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income (loss), net income (loss), diluted shares, diluted earnings (loss) per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments;
  • Goodwill impairment; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income (loss).

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
FQ1-25GAAP OutlookAdjustmentsNon-GAAP Outlook
Revenue$8.70 billion ± $200 million —         $8.70 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin38.5% ± 1.0%1.0%A39.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.211 billion ± $15 million$126 millionB$1.085 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share(1)$1.54 ± $0.08$0.20A, B, C$1.74 ± $0.08
Non-GAAP Adjustments (in millions)
AStock-based compensation – cost of goods sold$87
AOther – cost of goods sold4
BStock-based compensation – research and development76
BStock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative50
CTax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments3
$220
(1) GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.12 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.

The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

Contacts: Satya Kumar Investor Relations satyakumar@micron.com (408) 450-6199 Erica Rodriguez Pompen Media Relations epompen@micron.com (408) 834-1873

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy