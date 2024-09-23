NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and Managed IT Services, proudly announces today that it has been named the 2024 Managed Service Provider of the Year by Channel Futures for the second year in a row. This prestigious recognition comes as part of Channel Futures' Annual Special Awards.

This achievement follows Align's impressive performance in the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings earlier this year, where the company secured the 31st position, marking a significant leap from its 60th place ranking in 2023. Inclusion in the MSP 501 –widely regarded as the technology industry's most comprehensive ranking of managed service providers worldwide–serves as a testament to Align's continued growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

The Channel Futures MSP 501 Special Awards go beyond the standard metrics of annual sales and recurring revenue. They recognize MSPs that distinguish themselves through business model innovation, operational efficiency, and an exceptional commitment to advancing the industry. Applications for the Special Awards undergo an initial review by the Channel Futures editorial team and are then presented to a distinguished panel of judges. Align's repeated win in this category highlights the company's consistent ability to adapt to evolving market demands and exceed client expectations. With a client retention rate of over 99%, the numbers speak for themselves.

"Being named Managed Service Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year is a remarkable achievement that underscores our team’s relentless dedication to innovation and delivering exceptional client outcomes," said Vinod Paul, President of Align Managed Services. "This recognition, alongside industry leaders like Microsoft, solidifies our standing as a frontrunner in the managed services industry and highlights our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Chris Zadrima, Chief Operating Officer of Align, commented on the significance of the award: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as Managed Service Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award is a testament to the unwavering dedication and exceptional service quality of our entire team. This recognition not only highlights our achievements in business model innovation and operational excellence but also reinforces our commitment to customer satisfaction, employee engagement, and industry leadership. We look forward to continuing our journey of excellence and setting new benchmarks in managed services for the complex needs of the alternative investment industry.”

Align's recognition comes at a time when the managed services industry is experiencing rapid transformation. The company's ability to maintain its leading position, especially in the face of competition from global technology leaders, speaks volumes about its innovative approach and deep understanding of client needs. As Align continues to build on this momentum, the company remains focused on expanding its service offerings, enhancing client experiences, and driving technological innovation in the managed services space. For more information about Align and its award-winning managed services, please visit www.align.com.

About Align Align is the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 30 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com and follow @AlignITAdvisor.

About Channel Futures

Channel Futures is a media and events destination for the information technology and communications industry. We provide information, perspective, and connection for the entire channel ecosystem, including solution providers (SPs), managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), cloud service providers (CSPs), value-added resellers (VARs) and distributors, technology solutions brokerages, subagent and agents, as well as leading technology vendor partners and communication providers.

Channel Futures is where the world meets the channel; we are leading Channel Partners forward. Our properties include awards programs such as the Channel Futures MSP 501, a list of the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry; Channel Partners events, which delivers unparalleled in-person events including Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit. More information is available at channelfutures.com.

Channel Futures is part of Informa Tech, a leading provider of market insight and market access to the global business technology community. Through in-depth expertise and an engaged audience community, Informa Tech helps business professionals make better technology decisions and marketers reach the most powerful tech buyers and influencers in the world. Across its portfolio of over 100+ trusted brands, Informa Tech has over 1000 industry experts, including over 400 research analysts and consultants in global research group Omdia, and a monthly audience reach of over 125 million. Informa Tech is a division of FTSE 100 company Informa plc.