SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Micruity, a leading provider of retirement technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Westhoven as Head of Client Success & Strategy.

Westhoven brings over two decades of experience in the retirement industry, having held leadership roles at TIAA, SS&C, and Genworth, where he oversaw product, client implementations, and developed scalable processes for retirement income solutions.

Westhoven also played a crucial role early on at Micruity, defining the product and go-to-market strategy, and overseeing the initial client wins and configurations.

Trevor Gary, CEO and Co-founder of Micruity, expressed his enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to welcome Mike back to Micruity. His deep understanding of our platform will immediately strengthen our team as we scale to meet the growing demand for our innovative technology."

With a proven track record in product development and client implementations, Westhoven will lead Micruity's Client Success efforts, overseeing the entire client lifecycle. He will also play a strategic role in shaping the company's product roadmap to meet the industry's evolving needs.

"I'm excited to return to Micruity at such a pivotal moment," said Westhoven. "With a record number of Americans nearing retirement, the need for innovative, scalable income solutions has never been greater. I look forward to driving success for our clients and their plan participants."

About Micruity

Micruity is a financial technology infrastructure company building the data rails for the pension plan of the future. The Micruity Advanced Routing System (MARS™) facilitates frictionless data sharing between Life Insurers, Asset Managers, and Recordkeepers through a single point of service that significantly lowers the administrative burden for plan sponsors and enables them to turn retirement savings plans into retirement income plans at scale.

To learn more about how Micruity is transforming retirement income visit www.micruity.com.