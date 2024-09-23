ISELIN, N.J., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has announced that its Vice President of Enterprise Engineering, G. Christian Andreasen, Jr. P.E. will be speaking at the Second Annual Gabelli Funds PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 26 at 2:30 pm (ET) at the Harvard Club in New York City. The event will bring together leading experts, policy makers and industry executives to discuss critical issues related to PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl substances) a group of chemicals widely used in many industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. The conference aims to facilitate a dialogue on the environmental and public health challenges posed by PFAS, their persistence in the environment as well as effective treatment technologies. To learn more, visit PFAS Symposium & Virtual Conference - GAMCO Investors, Inc. (gabelli.com).

Andreasen has over 40 years of experience in water and wastewater utility operations in the areas of planning, engineering, construction and management. He oversees capital program project development and delivery, capital improvement activities and asset management initiatives.

“Chris’s leadership in cultivating expertise and solutions in successfully treating PFAS in ground water in New Jersey has better positioned Middlesex Water to respond to more stringent EPA regulations and serve as a resource to local municipalities as they tackle this issue,” said Nadine Leslie, President and CEO of Middlesex Water. "We thank Gabelli Funds for inviting our Company to participate in this important dialogue,” added Leslie.