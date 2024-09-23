TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company” or “Mister”; NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash company is proud to announce the grand opening of its 500th location, which will be in Tucson, Arizona. This landmark store is set to open on September 20, marking a significant milestone in the Company’s history. Mister is also the only publicly traded company listed on The New York Stock Exchange headquartered in Tucson, further cementing its deep roots and commitment to the community.

The new Tucson location demonstrates Mister Car Wash’s growth and commitment to providing exceptional car care and customer service across the United States. Since its inception, Mister Car Wash has been dedicated to delivering an extraordinary car wash experience, and the opening of the 500th store exemplifies this ongoing commitment.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this historic milestone,” said John Lai, CEO of Mister Car Wash. “The opening of our 500th store is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and the loyalty of our customers. This achievement underscores our commitment to expanding our footprint and providing top-notch car wash services to communities nationwide.”

The Houghton Road location will feature a state-of-the-art tunnel experience with proprietary cleaning systems, eco-friendly products, and a dedicated team of professionals ready to deliver the high-quality service Mister Car Wash is known for. Customers can look forward to a seamless, efficient, and environmentally conscious car wash experience. In addition, Mister Car Wash offers a Titanium Wash featuring our exclusive Titanium 360 ™, a comprehensive wash formula that provides all-around protection, underbody corrosion defense, and a brilliant, mirror-like finish. This wash also features HotShine Carnauba Wax® to protect the vehicle and seal in a radiant shine and Platinum Repel Shield for a final protective finish that safeguards against dirt, bugs, and grime.

To celebrate this exciting milestone, Mister will host a free wash weekend from September 20-22, inviting the Tucson community to experience its top-tier car care services at no cost. Attendees can enjoy a complimentary Titanium Wash, valued at $25.00.

To further celebrate the grand opening, the first 500 customers each day from September 20-22 will receive exclusive Mister Car Wash-branded merchandise commemorating the 500th store. Additionally, iHeartMedia radio stations 93.7 KRQ and 92.9 The Bull will be onsite on Friday, September 20, with on-air personalities broadcasting live from the store. They will also give away exciting prizes, including concert tickets to performances by Hozier, Childish Gambino, Pitbull, Charli XCX, and Imagine Dragons. This festive atmosphere will add to the excitement of this milestone event, making it a day to remember for everyone in attendance.

“Mister Car Wash is proud to contribute to the local community by creating jobs, supporting local initiatives, and providing top-notch car wash services that help keep our neighborhoods looking their best. The Company is passionate about our people, and we’ve created a culture based on caring, hard work and fun that allows employees to grow as the company continues to grow,” said Mister Car Wash Regional Manager Edgar LaMadrid.

In celebration of reaching this significant milestone, Mister Car Wash is partnering with Tucson Clean & Beautiful (TCB) to plant 500 trees in Tucson. TCB, a non-profit organization founded in 1985, is dedicated to preserving and improving the environment, conserving natural resources, and enhancing the quality of life in Tucson and eastern Pima County. As part of this partnership, Mister Car Wash will cover the cost of the trees, and employees from the corporate office and local stores will actively participate in five tree-planting events between September 28 and October 26 demonstrating Mister Car Wash’s commitment to environmental sustainability and giving back to the Tucson community. The Houghton Road location will provide convenient, free vacuum stalls to keep cars spotless inside and out. Customers who join the Unlimited Wash Club enjoy the flexibility of washing vehicles anytime at any Mister location, with access to dedicated priority member lanes for a seamless experience.

“Congratulations to Mister Car Wash on their 500th store opening. Starting with locating their national headquarters in Tucson, CEO John Lai and Mister Car Wash have been great partners to the City of Tucson. They are investing in job creation in our community and have been so generous in their philanthropic work locally, including donating $150,000 to fund our Tucson Million Trees program,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “John understands the urgency of this moment. He is innovating and leading by example because he knows the importance of investing in our communities.”

“We are excited to announce that our 500th location opening is in Tucson where our headquarters is located. We invite everyone in the local community to join us in celebrating this milestone,” said Lai. “This is not just a milestone for Mister Car Wash but a celebration of our valued customers who have supported us throughout the years. We look forward to continuing our journey and bringing our exceptional services to even more communities.”