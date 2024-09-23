Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

MJH Life Sciences® shares exclusive insights from the CEOs of America’s most dynamic emerging ...

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences®, a leading provider of health care information and education, announces the launch of

MJH Shared Services, LLC, Associated Press

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences®, a leading provider of health care information and education, announces the launch of Profiles in Medicine™, a new thought leadership video series premiering in Pharmaceutical Executive ® . In these exclusive peer-to-peer conversations, MJH Life Sciences’ President and CEO, Mike Hennessy Jr., sits down with industry trailblazers to bring their stories to light in creating a platform for dialogue, learning and deeper connections, as they discuss the challenges, trends and the life-saving innovations shaping their organizations and the industry at large.

By engaging with some of the most influential executives in the industry and the many organizations that advocate for them, the series will provide valuable perspectives on the evolving landscape of biopharma innovation, regulatory changes and market dynamics.

Key features of the Profiles in Medicine series:

  • Exclusive interviews: In-depth conversations with prominent CEOs, delving into their personal leadership journeys, strategic initiatives and visions for the future of their companies and the biopharma ecosystem.
  • Industry insights: Detailed discussions on pressing industry trends, including advancements in drug development, regulatory challenges and the impact of global market shifts.
  • Leadership strategies: Practical advice and thought leadership on navigating complex business environments, fostering organizational growth and driving innovation.

The series is accessible online through Pharmaceutical Executive. Each installment will offer a thought-provoking discussion aimed at enhancing industry knowledge and fostering a community of informed leaders.

“We are excited to launch the Profiles in Medicine series as part of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge content and thought leadership to the pharmaceutical community,” said Hennessy. “This series will offer our audience unparalleled access to the minds of some of the industry’s most dynamic leaders, and we look forward to the impactful conversations that will unfold.”

For more information and to access the latest episodes, please visit the Pharmaceutical Executive website.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is a leading provider of health care content and education, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and advancing the knowledge of health care professionals. With a diverse portfolio of media properties, MJH Life Sciences delivers critical information and educational resources to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and health care communities. For more information, visit the MJH Life Sciences website.

Please contact us if you or your organization would be interested in participating.

Media Contact: Gary Hagestad MJH Life Sciences ghagestad@mjhlifesciences.com

