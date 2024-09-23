NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) to Nano Dimension Ltd. for $5.00 per share is fair to Markforged shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether Markforged and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Markforged shareholders; (2) determine whether Nano Dimension is underpaying for Markforged; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Markforged shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Markforged shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

