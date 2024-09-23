Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

MKFG Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Markforged Holding Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Associated Press

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) to Nano Dimension Ltd. for $5.00 per share is fair to Markforged shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Markforged shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Markforged and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Markforged shareholders; (2) determine whether Nano Dimension is underpaying for Markforged; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Markforged shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of Markforged shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925787371/en/

CONTACT: Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE: Halper Sadeh LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/25/2024 12:39 PM/DISC: 09/25/2024 12:39 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925787371/en

