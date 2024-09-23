INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Modular Devices, a leading provider of mobile and modular cleanroom and medical imaging solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Dan Dernbach as Senior Vice President of Cleanroom Operations. Dan brings a wealth of leadership experience from the biotech, biopharma, and advanced manufacturing sectors and is known for his expertise in cleanroom design, construction, and operations.

Dan Dernbach (Photo: Business Wire)

In his new role, Dan will lead the growth and development of Modular Devices’ Cleanroom division. His leadership will focus on operational excellence, the implementation of strategic initiatives, and the maintenance of the highest standards of regulatory compliance across the company's rapidly expanding portfolio of mobile and modular cleanrooms.

Dan joins Modular Devices from Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Operations, overseeing cleanroom facilities supporting companies in the cGMP manufacturing space. Prior to that, Dan held a series of leadership positions at Integrated DNA Technologies, most recently leading West Coast Operations as General Manager. Dan’s innovative approach to facility management and passion for advancing life sciences will play a critical role in Modular Devices' ability to meet the growing demands of its diverse client base.

Mark Koers, CEO of Modular Devices, expressed his excitement about Dan’s appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the Modular Devices family. His proven cleanroom industry leadership and his track record of driving innovation and operational excellence make him the perfect addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further expand our cleanroom solutions and better serve our clients in the life sciences and biotech sectors."

Dan’s arrival marks a pivotal step in Modular Devices' commitment to innovation and leadership in the mobile and modular cleanroom sector. The company continues to support its clients with state-of-the-art cleanroom facilities designed to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences, pharmaceutical, and biotech industries.

About Modular Devices

Modular Devices is a leading provider of mobile and modular cleanroom solutions, offering scalable, state-of-the-art facilities designed to meet the strict standards of the life sciences, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries. With a strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Modular Devices is committed to delivering high-quality, fully customizable cleanrooms and imaging solutions to its clients across the United States.