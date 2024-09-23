EAST HANOVER, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International has announced today that it will source plastic linked to advanced recycling technology (also known as chemical or molecular recycling) for the production of packaging across the majority of SKUs for its Triscuit Crackers in the U.S. and Canada. Triscuit is an iconic snacking brand with a history and heritage dating back more than a century. Through this initiative, the Triscuit brand is contributing to the sourcing of recycled plastics via the ISCC mass balance approach, helping to support a more circular pack economy in the U.S. and Canada. This contributes to Mondelēz International’s goal of achieving about 5% recycled plastic content by 2025**. In the past, soft plastic packaging has been considered a single-use material. By adopting this advanced recycling technology, Triscuit fans can snack easier knowing that the brand is playing a role in helping reduce plastic waste.

As part of this effort, up to 50% of the plastic used in the protective bag-in-box liner films can be attributed to plastic sourced from advanced recycling technology through the ISCC PLUS certified mass balance approach. This advancement complements the current outer box used in Triscuit cracker packaging, which is already made from 100% recycled paperboard (35% post-consumer recycled content), promoting a more sustainable packaging structure for Triscuit crackers overall. Through this investment, the Triscuit brand aims to divert over one million pounds of plastic waste from landfills per year.

“We are excited to implement this innovative technology for Triscuit cracker packaging,” said Caitlin Schell, Marketing Director for the Triscuit brand. “The Triscuit brand supports Mondelēz International’s strategic focus of working toward driving change where the world needs it most. By embracing advanced recycling technology for our product, we are not only helping to reduce reliance on fossil materials but also helping to support the company’s longer-term aim for a more circular economy for packaging at large.”

“We believe that sourcing material linked to advanced recycling technologies (mass balance) helps send a signal to the broader industry and can help to drive collection, sortation, and processing of more plastic waste,” said Lou Fenech, Research Fellow, Packaging Sustainability at Mondelēz International. “We strive to continually enhance our packaging with the aim of supporting a more circular economy for packaging. We do this through reducing and evolving packaging, improving systems, and leveraging innovative partnerships.”

The new Triscuit brand packaging is now available in supermarkets in the U.S. and Canada. Mondelēz International has partnered with packaging and plastics industry leaders Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) and LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) on this effort, whose manufacturing sites have been officially certified by ISCC PLUS.

Beyond sourcing ISCC PLUS certified packaging, the Triscuit brand has continued to make progress toward becoming a more sustainable brand. The brand´s ambition is to source the wheat used in its crackers more sustainably, make packaging better for both the people and planet, and give back to the American communities, including the farmers who grow the wheat found in Triscuit brand crackers.

The brand has actively worked to gather on-farm data to improve measurement of environmental metrics like water and greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions while identifying key impact areas for improvement in both precision and conservation agriculture. The Triscuit brand has and will continue to support Joint Monarch Venture to help monarch butterfly conservation. Through this partnership, the brand enables habitat conservations, including restoring and enhancing pollinator habitat within farmlands where wheat sourced for Triscuit crackers is grown.

In addition to these efforts, the Triscuit brand is focused on supporting America’s future farmers. In 2023, the brand donated $100,000 to Michigan State University’s agricultural program.