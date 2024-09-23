Significantly expands Mondelēz investment in a China category leader for frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries

Meets rising demand for fresh, premium offerings – especially among younger consumers in top-tier cities

Builds upon existing strategic partnership to launch new Oreo and Philadelphia branded product innovations and expand distribution

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire a significant majority stake in Evirth, a leading manufacturer of cakes and pastries in China, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. The move represents an important step forward in Mondelēz’s strategy to accelerate growth in the cakes and pastries category – a core focus for the company, alongside chocolate and biscuits.

Founded in 2013, Evirth is a leader in frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries in China, a category currently estimated at US $3 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of about 15 percent. Chinese consumers increasingly seek fresh, premium options with innovative and sophisticated taste profiles to meet a growing range of snacking occasions.

Mondelēz already has a minority investment in Evirth to develop, manufacture and supply frozen-to-chilled cakes and pastries in China featuring some of its iconic brands, including Oreo and Philadelphia. Evirth is growing rapidly, driven by its strong distribution in club stores across China, as well as its R&D and technical expertise.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to accelerate our growth in cakes and pastries through continuous innovation, leveraging our high-value brands to create more premium tastes and formats,” said Dirk Van de Put, Mondelēz Chair and CEO.

“We are excited that Mondelēz International is increasing its investment in Evirth, and this is a historic moment for us,” said Linfeng Xu, Chairman, founder and general manager of Evirth. “By bringing in Mondelēz's brand experience, technical strength, and international network, Evirth can be better positioned to provide premium products for our customers and consumers.”

Mondelēz already has delivered strong growth in cakes, pastries and other baked snacks through its April 2020 acquisition of Give & Go, the leading manufacturer of frozen-to-fresh brownies, cookies, cupcakes and related bakery products in North America, and its January 2022 acquisition of Chipita Global SA, a high-growth leader in croissants, baked rolls and related snacks, focused in Central and Eastern Europe, with increasing expansion to additional markets.