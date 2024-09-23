Morningstar, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of 40.5 Cents Per Share

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

The board of directors of Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, today declared a quarterly dividend of 40.5 cents per share, consistent with the dividend paid in July. The dividend is payable Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 4, 2024. Please contact investors@morningstar.com with any questions.

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and solutions that serve a wide range of market participants, including individual and institutional investors in public and private capital markets, financial advisors and wealth managers, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and issuers of fixed-income securities. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $316 billion in AUMA as of June 30, 2024. The Company operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on X (formerly known as Twitter) @MorningstarInc.

