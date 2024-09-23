Mosaic Flavors Acquires First Coast Flavors

CHINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Mosaic Flavors, a leading manufacturer of liquid and powdered flavors for the beverage, dairy, plant-based, nutraceutical, confection, and bakery industries, proudly announces its acquisition of First Coast Flavors. Based near Jacksonville, FL, First Coast Flavors is renowned for its expertise in food and beverage applications, specializing in taking products from concept to market. This strategic acquisition enhances Mosaic Flavors' position as a premier provider of high-quality, customizable flavor solutions and broadens its application capabilities to better serve the food and beverage industry.

"We are excited to welcome First Coast Flavors to the Mosaic Flavors family," said Mark Becker, CEO of Mosaic Flavors. "Their innovative approach and can-do way of working perfectly align with our mission to deliver exceptional flavor solutions to our customers meeting unmet needs around customer service and flexibility. Together, we will have even more resources to create great-tasting products and drive growth."

Rich Flanagan, Co-Founder and President of First Coast Flavors, will join Mosaic Flavors as Chief Commercial Officer. "Joining forces with Mosaic Flavors is an incredible opportunity for First Coast Flavors," said Flanagan. "Our combined strengths will enhance our ability to serve our customers and accelerate our growth. We look forward to this exciting next chapter."

First Coast Flavors, founded in 2022, has rapidly grown under the leadership of Rich Flanagan and Andy Titus. Flanagan, with over 21 years in specialty ingredient sales and 8 years of direct flavor experience. Titus, an experienced franchisee and entrepreneur, co-owns First Coast and serves as a partner and advisor.

Mosaic Flavors was formed by merging like-minded flavor houses, OC Flavors and Novotaste, into a unified brand. It has become the flavor partner of choice for many iconic brands, leading retailers, and emerging disruptors in the food and beverage industry. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Mosaic Flavors excels in delivering flavor profiles that exceed customers' expectations and delight end consumers.

With First Coast Flavors joining the Mosaic Flavors family, we add another vital tile to our big picture, further solidifying our commitment to being a comprehensive flavor solutions provider. We welcome the First Coast team and look forward to the innovative contributions they will bring as part of the Mosaic Flavors family.

