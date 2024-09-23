PROVO, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union partnered with Operation Warm for an event on Sept. 18, 2024, at Franklin Elementary School in Provo, Utah. Over 400 students received brand-new winter coats, ensuring students will be prepared for cold weather before winter. The items were distributed to children throughout the school day by representatives from Franklin Elementary, the Provo School District, and Mountain America Credit Union.

“Partnering with organizations like Operation Warm allows us to directly address the needs of children in our community, ensuring they receive the warmth and care they deserve,” said Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “These efforts highlight our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those we serve.”

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing warmth, confidence, and hope for children in need through the gift of coats and shoes. Since 2019, Mountain America has partnered with Operation Warm to provide over 6,000 coats and 2,000 pairs of shoes to children. Having a warm coat allows them to comfortably participate in outdoor activities, promoting physical activity, and social development.