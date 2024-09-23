Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

Moving iMage Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information Date/Time: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021 Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472 Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start tie. Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690918&tp_key=c12f77c83d

Telephone Replay Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay Expiration: October 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET Access ID: 13749143 Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924428353/en/

CONTACT: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Vice President, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations for Moving iMage Technologies

Senior Managing Director, Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

Brian@haydenir.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AUDIO/VIDEO GENERAL SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS APPS/APPLICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT SPORTS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Moving iMage Technologies

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/24/2024 07:00 AM/DISC: 09/24/2024 07:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924428353/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy