Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) will host a conference call discussing financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2024 ended June 30, 2024, on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings release will be posted at roughly 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time that morning and accessible through the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.movingimagetech.com/.

Dial-in and Webcast Information Date/Time: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:00 a.m. ET Toll-Free: 1-877-407-4021 Toll/International: 1-201-689-8472 Call me™: Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ Link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start tie. Webcast:https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1690918&tp_key=c12f77c83d

Telephone Replay Replay Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 Replay Expiration: October 10, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET Access ID: 13749143 Telephone Replays will be made available after conference end time.

About Moving iMage Technologies

Moving iMage Technologies is a leading manufacturer and integrator of purpose-built technology solutions and equipment to support a wide variety of entertainment applications, with a focus on motion picture exhibitions, sports venues and eSports. MiT offers a wide range of products and services, including custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, enterprise software solutions, digital cinema, A/V integration, as well as customized solutions for emerging entertainment technology. MiT’s Caddy Products division designs and sells proprietary cup-holder and other seating-based products and lighting systems for theaters and stadiums. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

CONTACT: Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA