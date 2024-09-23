Mullen Automotive CEO to Update Shareholders in Upcoming Video

Video will be made available on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern via MullenUSA.com

BREA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces a forthcoming video update for shareholders, provided by Mullen CEO and chairman, David Michery. The Company is planning to release the video update on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at 9 a.m. Eastern and will be available on MullenUSA.com.

In the upcoming video, Michery will provide insights into key achievements by Mullen and Bollinger Motors, and recent progress made on expanding domestic and international sales and distribution channels. The video will be available for viewing on Mullen’s website and social media channels on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

“I look forward to providing our shareholders an update on our current Company efforts through Sept. 20, 2024. Thank you everyone for the continued support,” said Michery.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board (“CARB”) and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S. The CARB-issued HVIP approval on the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV truck, provides up to a $45,000 cash voucher at time of vehicle purchase. The Company has also recently expanded its commercial dealer network with the addition of Pritchard EV, National Auto Fleet Group, Ziegler Truck Group, Range Truck Group and Eco Auto, providing sales and service coverage in key Midwest, West Coast and Pacific Northwest and New England markets. The Company also recently announced Foreign Trade Zone (“FTZ”) status approval for its Tunica, Mississippi, commercial vehicle manufacturing center. FTZ approval provides a number of benefits, including deferment of duties owed and elimination of duties on exported vehicles.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com.