Employees, suppliers, government leaders share historic Bollinger B4 vehicle launch

Bollinger B4 electric truck entirely assembled in the USA and in partnership with Roush Industries

BREA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors (“Bollinger”), reached a milestone on Sept. 20, 2024, with production of the first customer-ready B4 electric truck in Livonia, Michigan. A video from Bollinger’s production milestone and activities from Friday’s open house can be found on Bollinger’s YouTube channel.

It’s not every day a start-up vehicle manufacturer gets to celebrate its ascension to full-fledged Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). For Bollinger Motors, that day came on Friday, Sept. 20, as employees, suppliers and government leaders gathered to recognize the company’s first customer-ready vehicles to go to market – the all-electric Class 4 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab. The celebration was a culmination of vision, purpose and perseverance, for both Robert Bollinger and the people who shared his dream of more sustainable transportation.

“We’ve made an impact here in Detroit and I am proud of all the work this team has done to get to this day. We are launching a world-class electric truck that will be a leader in the commercial fleet business,” said Bollinger, founder of Bollinger Motors.

Bollinger’s original vision in 2015 was to launch high-end, all-electric pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles, but Bollinger and his team recognized the electric SUV and pickup markets weren’t quite consumer ready. In 2022, the company pivoted to develop a Class 4 all electric truck, the Bollinger B4.

“Robert Bollinger and his team made a gutsy call two years ago to pivot to an entirely different market segment,” said Bollinger Motors’ CEO Jim Taylor. “The commercial vehicle segment is ready for electrification and Bollinger Motors has developed a world-class truck that will meet the fleet needs for companies across the country. We are excited to see these vehicles roll off the line, head to dealer lots and find a home with our customers.”

Bollinger Motors is partnered on B4 production with Roush Industries, which provides contract manufacturing services from its facility in Livonia, Michigan. The partnership leverages Roush’s deep production and e-mobility expertise, honed over 50 years of innovative engineering, testing, prototyping and manufacturing services.

Bollinger Motors has passed numerous milestones in the past several months on its march to production, including: CARB certification, FMVSS compliance, providing a full warranty coverage of the B4 chassis cab; receiving the Certificate of Conformity from the Environmental Protection Agency; a 145 vehicle sale to Momentum Group; a 70 vehicle sale to Doering Fleet Management; a 50 vehicle sale to EnviroCharge; the addition of TEC Equipment, Affinity Truck Center, Nacarato Truck Centers, Nuss Truck & Equipment, and LaFontaine Automotive Group as dealers and service centers; Our Next Energy in Novi, Michigan, to supply battery packs; Syncron as its warranty administration partner; and Amerit Fleet Solutions as its mobile service provider.

What government officials and community leaders are saying about Bollinger Motors:

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer: “Bollinger Motors has once again decided to bet on Michigan as they lead the future of Class-4 electric commercial trucks,” said Whitmer. “From their headquarters in Oak Park, the company designs, builds, and tests their cutting-edge tech in America, and I am proud that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation has worked with them to create even more, good paying jobs right here in our state. With incentives from the Biden-Harris administration and increasing demand for their products, Bollinger will continue to grow and because of that, Michigan will continue to lead.”

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: “It is fitting that this new vehicle production has made the leap from dream to reality right here in metro Detroit. Michigan is the home of automotive innovation. Michiganders are the dreamers and doers that put the world on wheels, and it makes sense that Bollinger Motors would be focused on opportunities to join the auto industry’s electric vehicle revolution,” Tate said.

Representative Haley Stevens (D-MI): “Thanks to companies like Bollinger Motors, the Michigan manufacturing economy continues to advance. Revolutionizing the medium-duty commercial vehicle sector is a key piece to creating a lower-carbon future and seeing the Bollinger B4 come to market is an awesome continuation of the Michigan tradition of putting the world on wheels!”

Quentin L. Messer, Jr., CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation: “As Bollinger celebrates this exciting milestone here in Michigan, it underscores the strength of our talented workforce, our focus on sustainability, and our leadership in advanced manufacturing and an electrified mobility future. By executing our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy and investing in our People, revitalizing Places and competing for Projects, we continue to demonstrate that the future will be made right here. Many congratulations to the team at Bollinger for tapping into this success right here in Michigan. We’re grateful for Bollinger’s vote of confidence in our state and look forward to their continued growth and success in the years to come.”