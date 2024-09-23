Multilingual Fentanyl Awareness Resources Released

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Addiction Policy Forum released new fentanyl awareness resources available in 12 languages to help increase knowledge of fentanyl-related overdose risks. The project is supported by the Cencora Impact Foundation and the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network – Missouri (ECORN-MO) to provide open-source, science-backed prevention materials for communities and families with limited English proficiency.

Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show overdose reaching devastating numbers, with nearly 108,000 American lives lost from December 2022 to December 2023. Illegally manufactured fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent, found in opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine nationwide, as well as found in the majority of counterfeit prescription pills. Many communities and families are unaware of this danger. To address this education gap, the campaign looks to educate all communities on the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit prescription pills.

“With overdoses increasing and the rise of fentanyl within our communities, we must ensure families and communities with limited English proficiency have access to information about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills,” shared Jessica Hulsey, Founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

“The Cencora Impact Foundation collaborates with nonprofit organizations to enhance initiatives focused on combating prescription drug misuse through safe disposal, innovative solutions, and mental health support,” said Gabe Weissman, Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs for Cencora and President of the Cencora Impact Foundation. "We are proud to support the Addiction Policy Forum to create these critical prevention materials for communities in the US and around the world.”

Resources launched are available in the following languages: