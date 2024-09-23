Findings reinforce the value of the MMRF’s integrated clinical and translational research expertise to provide a deeper understanding of multiple myeloma and improve how the disease is treated

The MMRF CoMMpassSM Study was cited in 17 abstracts, highlighting how MMRF-led collaborations yield important insights that drive progress in patient care

Data on the MMRF’s educational programs showcase how its programs positively impact patient engagement and empowerment to improve outcomes

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) announced today new data from two posters and two oral presentations to be shared at the 21st International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, being held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, September 25-28, 2024.

"Since its inception, the MMRF has been powering research and fueling breakthroughs and discoveries that enable us to improve how we treat multiple myeloma,” said George Mulligan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the MMRF. “The breadth of our data shared at the IMS meeting reinforce the value of our integrated clinical and translational capabilities. Our unbiased, patient-centric approach allows us to focus on the most important research to improve patient survival. We are pleased that two MMRF abstracts have been selected for presentation in the 2nd abstract session on Wednesday and will be described by MMRF’s Senior Scientist, Dr. Chaitanya ‘Chuck’ Acharya.”

Data presented by the MMRF highlights recent progress in our decades of work to improve outcomes and ultimately cure multiple myeloma.

The first talk by Dr. Acharya will describe immune data from 263 patients enrolled in the MMRF CoMMpassSM Study, highlighting features of immune malfunction in newly diagnosed myeloma. This highly collaborative multi-center project, called an “Immune Atlas” of myeloma, provides unique insights into disease development and treatment outcomes. The other oral presentation provides an update on the MMRF’s MyDRUGSM clinical trial. In this innovative precision medicine trial, the MMRF partnered with eight different biopharma companies to test targeted therapies in specific, tumor mutation-defined groups of patients. Research on associated patient bone marrow samples revealed the effects of the drug on both the tumor and immune cells. Together these presentations highlight the MMRF’s unique leadership across important, highly collaborative research studies that bridge clinical and translational specialties.

Other scientific data being shared include:

An analysis exploring the potential of blood tests to serve as a less invasive method than the traditional bone marrow biopsy to monitor immune changes to treatment, and for discovering new, more practical biomarkers to understand a patient’s outcome

An analysis of longitudinal follow-up with patients who participated in MMRF educational programs, showing high rates of empowerment and improved communication with their healthcare team

Data from the MMRF CoMMpass Study, the largest and most complete clinical and molecular dataset in multiple myeloma, are cited in a total of 17 abstracts, reinforcing the enduring value of this real-world translational study for the global research community. With over 1,100 patients across 76 clinical sites, CoMMpass is the most influential and impactful study ever done to advance our understanding of myeloma disease biology.

MMRF Oral Presentation Details Title: A single-cell atlas of bone marrow immune microenvironment characterizes dysregulation associated with multiple myeloma outcomes Date & Time: September 25, 2024, 11:30 a.m. BRT (Abstract Session 2) Presenter: Chaitanya Acharya, Ph.D., PSM, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, MMRF