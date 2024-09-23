Naples, FL, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the receipt of a royalty payment derived from its ownership stake in Listerine® Antiseptic (Mouthwash), a globally recognized brand in oral hygiene.

As part of its strategic portfolio, Music Licensing, Inc. holds a valuable interest in the Listerine® brand, which continues to perform exceptionally well in the marketplace. The latest royalty payment reflects the company's ongoing commitment to maximizing shareholder value through diversified asset holdings, including high-profile consumer goods.

“We are proud of the steady revenue stream generated from our stake in Listerine® Antiseptic,” said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. “This payment not only highlights the strength and reliability of our diverse portfolio but also underscores our ability to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Music Licensing, Inc. continues to pursue strategic investments in both the entertainment and consumer goods sectors, further reinforcing its position as a leader in intellectual property and royalty-based assets.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) ( ProMusicRights.com )

Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is a diversified holding company and the fifth public performance rights organization (PRO) formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works by notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBagg Yo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sauce Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Trauma Tone, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Chingy, Lil Gnar, 3OhBlack, Curren$y, Fall Out Boy, Money Man, Dej Loaf, Lil Uzi Vert, and countless others, as well as artificial intelligence (A.I.) created music.

Additionally, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) owns royalty stakes in Listerine "Mouthwash" Antiseptic and musical works by artists such as The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Elton John, Mike Posner, blackbear, Lil Nas X, Lil Yachty, DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, Eric Bellinger, Ne-Yo, MoneyBagg Yo, Halsey, Desiigner, DaniLeigh, Rihanna, and numerous others.