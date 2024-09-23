Sections
Local News & Northwest
September 18, 2024

My Little Book of Poems Offers Heartfelt, Inspiring, Pictures of Race, Faith and Family.

Charleston, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers can experience a moving, emotional journey in

Palmetto Publishing, Associated Press

Charleston, SC, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Readers can experience a moving, emotional journey in My Little Book of Poems, a wonderfully approachable and evocative poetry book that traverses intersectional boundaries. Each poem in the collection pulls readers into a rich world of immersive thought, connecting complex emotions surrounding themes such as race and identity, faith, womanhood, feminism, and what it means to be human.

The author, A. J. Brown is a talented writer whose poetry moves with the comfortable rhythm of speech, and whose words vibrate with relentless honesty. Readers will feel a kindred bond with Brown, whose Southern sensibilities and joyful freedom of self shine on every page.

The poems, like the book’s cover art, evoke a vibrant and rich depiction of artistic ingenuity. This book will make readers laugh and cry.

My Little Book of Poems is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com

About the Author:

A. J. Brown has always been captivated by the power of words. She has born a deep love for literature since childhood, which made the craft of painting pictures with language an inevitability in her life. Her debut poetry collection, My Little Book of Poems, is a love letter to the power of writing to transform, inspire, and embody truths both plain and hidden. Known for her Southern charm and distinctive storytelling that captures the intricacies of life and human emotions, Brown is excited to take the next steps in her literary journey.

Media Contact: A. J. Brown

Email: MsJae2013@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, A. J. Brown

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com

