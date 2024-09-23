BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

N-able, Inc. (NYSE: NABL), a global software company helping IT services providers deliver remote monitoring and management, data protection as-a-service, and security solutions, today announced new data showing an increase in Microsoft 365 backups among its partners and a 56% increase in disaster recovery events related to Microsoft 365 domains.

According to a report by Critical Start’s Cyber Research Unit (CRU), over 3,400 high and critical cyber alerts were recorded in the first half of 2024, with a 46.15% rise in attacks compared to 2023. Despite Microsoft 365 offering excellent productivity tools for organizations, the rise in cyberattacks still leaves most companies vulnerable. External and internal threats, accidental deletion, and regional compliance regulations make backing up Microsoft 365 data vitally important.

“Backup has been a necessity for 30 years, and the need remains to protect against accidental data deletion or insider threats. However, with cyberattacks not only increasing, but becoming more sophisticated, MSPs need a backup architecture that is ransomware-resilient,” said Chris Groot, General Manager of Cove Data Protection at N-able. “MSPs understand that ransomware organizations have been very vocal about their ability to compromise basic backup, and we’ve seen cases where known backup file extensions are specifically targeted. The ever-growing dangers of ransomware and cyberattacks cause businesses a great deal of anxiety, and MSPs need to position themselves as trusted advisors to help identify the right tools and solutions to protect businesses in the best way.”

According to the N-able 2024 Horizons Report, 67% of surveyed MSPs expect to grow the managed backup services part of their business. Cove Data Protection product data shows that:

56% increase in disaster recovery events related to Microsoft 365 domains.

1,000 more MSPs offer backup services for Microsoft 365 with Cove, compared to last year.

MSPs are protecting over 2.2 million Microsoft 365 end users with Cove, a 46% increase compared to last year.

These MSPs are backing up 42 petabytes of Microsoft 365 data, up from 26 petabytes last year. This is equivalent to watching a film in 4K for over 700 years.

“Ransomware continues to be one of our biggest concerns when it comes to protecting our customers,” said Simon Beckett, Director, DynaCom IT Support Ltd. “Being able to effectively protect Microsoft 365 data, which is one of the highest areas of risk when it comes to this type of attack, is critical. In addition, the uptick in compliance requirements mandates this level of protection on many fronts. We’ve been an avid Cove customer for about a decade and it’s really a no-brainer to help ensure we’re doing backup and disaster recovery right for our customers.”

