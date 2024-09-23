The JV, Established in July 2021, Gets Renewal From Respective Partners Given Success in Increasing Adoption of Additively Manufactured Electronics Technology

Waltham, Mass., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printing solutions, along with HENSOLDT AG (“HENSOLDT”), today announced their respective leadership teams have agreed to continue the joint venture Jetted Additively Manufactured Electronics Sources GmbH (“J.A.M.E.S”).

J.A.M.E.S, based in Taufkirchen, Germany, combines the strengths of both Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT to advance the development of 3D printed electronics. J.A.M.E.S established itself as a leading electronic designer community where designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials know-how are exchanged, along with being a key partner to work with strategic customers on specific projects that seek to make AME a centerpiece of their work. In creating such a platform, critical awareness, knowledge, and actual deliverables are achieved.

Based on J.A.M.E.S’ success, many new research and development (“R&D”) and manufacturing teams have come to recognize the benefit of AME. This includes improved iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Andreas Müller, Chief Executive Officer of J.A.M.E.S, shared, “We are excited to continue our work on building J.A.M.E.S as a critical platform for knowledge sharing and realization of 3D printed electronics. We have had great partners in Nano Dimension and HENSOLDT, who have been so supportive from their initial vision years ago to their ongoing direction and perspective. We look forward to seeing J.A.M.E.S continue to grow and become the first professional network for advanced electronics manufacturing and engineering.”

Oliver Dörre, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of HENSOLDT added, “The results since J.A.M.E.S’ foundation are above our expectations. Thanks to a closer cooperation with Nano Dimension, our joint venture has been the driver for a fast technology development as a real alternative to conventional electronics manufacturing. We are committed to support J.A.M.E.S’ mission and invest in the advancements of digital 3D printing of electronic components to make the benefits of this technology available for the industry development and production.”

Yoav Stern, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Nano Dimension, added, “Starting our partnership with HENSOLDT – in J.A.M.E.S – over three years ago, was one of the best decisions we made, and not just for Nano Dimension, but for the 3D printed electronics industry as a whole. We are still in the early days of the technology revolutionizing electronics manufacturing. Our future success will be supported by J.A.M.E.S and the work they do with several stakeholders. We look forward to our continued cooperation with J.A.M.E.S and HENDSOLDT.”

About HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT ( www.hensoldt.net ) is a German defense industry champion with a leading market position in Europe and global reach. Headquartered in Taufkirchen near Munich, Germany, the company develops sensor solutions for defense and security applications. As a technology leader, HENSOLDT is also continuously expanding its portfolio in cyber and developing new products to combat a wide range of threats based on innovative approaches to data management, robotics, and cybersecurity. With approximately 8,500 employees, HENSOLDT generated revenues of €1.8 billion in 2023. HENSOLDT is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, where it is part of the SDAX share index.