Nano Labs Announces First Half of 2024 Financial Results

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Labs Ltd (Nasdaq: NA) (“we,” the “Company” or “Nano Labs”), a leading fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results as of June 30, 2024 and for the first half of 2024 then ended.

First Half of 2024 Financial Highlights

Net revenue was RMB24.7 million (US$3.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB52.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Gross profit was RMB30.1 thousand (US$4.2 thousand) for the first half of 2024, compared to a gross loss of RMB62.9 million in the same period of 2023.

Loss from operations was RMB58.7 million (US$8.2 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to a loss from operations of RMB136.4 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss was RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB134.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Net loss per share (both basic and diluted) was RMB0.85 (US$0.12) for the first half of 2024, compared to a net loss per share (both basic and diluted) of RMB2.41 in the same period of 2023.

Mr. Jianping Kong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “the first half of 2024 have shown clear signs of industry recovery and emerging market opportunities. In response to the exciting bullish market, our company has been heavily investing in the research and development of our upgraded Cuckoo series products. In May, we announced the successful mass production of the Cuckoo 3.0 chip, which significantly outperforms its predecessor, the Cuckoo 2.0 chip. This breakthrough positions us to capitalize on new market opportunities. Our company will continue to launch various models equipped with the Cuckoo 3.0 chip for different application scenarios in the second half of this year and the first half of 2025. We expect this will substantially boost our sales.

Additionally, our company is continuously improving packaging technology and IP to boost the efficiency of chip production. We are also actively developing promising AI computing and ZK computing chips.

At the same time, our iPollo Metaverse's photograph studio service is steadily advancing, with deep cooperation with various institutions and organizations. We believe this venture has the potential for explosive growth in the future.”

Mr. Bing Chen, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “for the first half of 2024, our net revenue was RMB24.7 million (US$3.5 million). In addition, the net loss was RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of RMB134.3 million in the same period of 2023. Looking ahead, we are committed to overcoming current challenges and improving our performance.”

First Half of 2024 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenue was RMB24.7 million (US$3.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB52.3 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in net revenues was primarily due to the drop of sales volume of iPollo V1 Series. The revenues in 3D-printing products, our new products, was RMB459.2 thousand for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB22.0 thousand for the same period of 2023.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was RMB24.7 million (US$3.5 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB115.2 million for the same period of 2023. The change was mainly due to the decrease in sales volume and less inventory write-down recorded.

The cost of 3D-printing products was RMB338.7 thousand for the first half of 2024, compared to RMB10.2 thousand for the same period of 2023.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by 20.1% to RMB58.7 million (US$8.2 million) for the first half of 2024, from RMB73.5 million for the same period of 2023.

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 54.4% to RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million) for the first half of 2024, from RMB9.5 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses was primarily due to the decrease in sales commission and product shipping expenses.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 18.0% to RMB25.5 million (US$3.6 million) for the first half of 2024, from RMB31.0 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to (1) the decrease in office lease expenses mainly attributable to the relocation of the head office and (2) the decrease in employee salary expenses as the number and salaries of general and administrative staff decreased.

Research and development expenses decreased by 12.2% to RMB28.9 million (US$4.1 million) for the first half of 2024, from RMB33.0 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease in research and development expenses was primarily due to the decrease in salary expenses.

Loss from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations decreased by 57.0% to RMB58.7 million (US$8.2 million) for the first half of 2024 from RMB136.4 million for the same period of 2023.

Finance Expense (Income)

Finance income was RMB0.6 million (US$0.1 million) for the first half of 2024, compared with finance expense of RMB1.6 million for the same period of 2023.

Interest expense

Interest expense was RMB2.0 million (US$0.3 million) for the first half of 2024, compared to nil for the same period of 2023. The change was due to the completion of construction in progress and cease of interest capitalization during the first half of 2024.

Net Loss

Net loss was RMB59.1 million (US$8.3 million) for the first half of 2024, compared with RMB134.3 million in the same period of 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss Per Ordinary Share attributable to Nano Labs Ltd

Basic and diluted loss per share was RMB0.85 (US$0.12) for the first half of 2024, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB2.41 for the same period of 2023.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB23.5 million (US$3.3 million), compared with RMB48.2 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total current assets of RMB110.8 million (US$15.5 million), compared with RMB125.5 million as of December 31, 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had short-term debts, current portion of long-term debts and accounts payable in total of RMB42.8 million (US$6.0 million), compared with RMB40.3 million as of December 31, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had total current liabilities excluding advance from customers of RMB130.8 million (US$18.4 million), compared with RMB134.7 million as of December 31, 2023.