BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating NAPCO Security Technologies (Nasdaq: NSSC) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their NAPCO Security Technologies investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/nssc.

What is this all about?

Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies were down over 10% in premarket trading on September 5, 2024, following the release of a Fuzzy Panda Research report alleging accounting fraud, conflicts of interest on the board, and declining recurring revenues. We are investigating whether the company committed securities law violations.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased NAPCO Security Technologies common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?